One of the world's most photographed trees has been cut down

The "deliberate" felling of the sycamore in northern England, in an apparent act of vandalism, has caused "shock and anger" in the local community.

A tree that has been cut near the base of its trunk and fallen.

Authorities said the tree's vandalism had "caused understandable shock and anger throughout the local community". Source: Getty / Jeff J Mitchell

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested in northern England in connection with what authorities described as the "deliberate" felling of a famous tree that was believed to be hundreds of years old next to the Roman landmark Hadrian's Wall.

Thousands of visitors each year walk along Hadrian's Wall, a UNESCO World Heritage Site that guarded the Roman Empire's northwestern frontier.

Many have paused to admire and photograph the tree at Sycamore Gap, a beloved icon of the landscape that was made famous when it appeared in Kevin Costner's 1991 film Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves.

The tree has been known by both the names Sycamore Gap tree and Robin Hood tree - after the film.

Robin Hood Tree a 'world-renowned landmark'

A large sycamore tree is silhouetted in front of colourful lights.
The Sycamore Gap tree was believed to be hundreds of years old. Source: Getty / Owen Humphreys/PA/Alamy
Photographs from the scene on early Thursday showed that the tree was cut down near the base of its trunk, with the rest of it lying on its side.

Northumbria Police said the teen was arrested on suspicion of causing criminal damage. He was in police custody and assisting officers with their inquiries, the force said.

"The tree is a world-renowned landmark and the vandalism has caused understandable shock and anger throughout the local community and beyond," police said in a statement.
A large sycamore tree surrounded by hills and a cloudy sky
The iconic tree was believed to be hundreds of years old. Source: AAP / John Fatkin/Cover Images

Public asked not to visit felled tree

"This is an incredibly sad day," police superintendent Kevin Waring said.

"The tree was iconic to the North East and enjoyed by so many who live in or who have visited this region."

The Northumberland National Park authority asked the public not to visit the felled tree, which was voted English Tree of the Year in 2016.
A tree surrounded by green hills, with a blue and cloudy sky.
Renewed interest in the tree and its surrounding site was sparked after it was used as a location in the film Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves. Source: Getty / Heritage Images
Alison Hawkins, who was walking on the Hadrian's Wall path, was one of the first people who saw the damage early Thursday.

"It was a proper shock. It's basically the iconic picture that everyone wants to see," she said. "You can forgive nature doing it but you can't forgive that."
2 min read
Published 29 September 2023 11:50am
Source: AAP
