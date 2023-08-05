World

An influencer announced a 'huge giveaway' in New York. Then this happened

Police in New York City have detained Kai Cenat, a 21-year-old live streamer, after he announced the event to his several million followers and crowds surged beyond control.

A group of people in police uniforms arrest a man.

Police make an arrest during unrest after a streamer attempted to hold a giveaway in New York, on 4 August 2023. Source: AAP / Sarah Yenesel/EPA

Key Points
  • Cenat, 21, was named "Streamer of the Year" in 2022.
  • On Thursday, Cenat said the giveaway would include computers and Playstation 5 consoles.
  • Police said charges against him were possible, including inciting a riot.
Thousands of people overran New York City's Union Square and the surrounding streets on Friday in a chaotic scene after a popular live streamer announced a "giveaway" event, with police struggling to contain fans throwing projectiles and injuring officers.
The event was promoted by Kai Cenat, best known for his live streams on the gaming site Twitch and YouTube videos.

He had earlier announced a "huge giveaway" on his Instagram account at the Manhattan park.
READ MORE

Aussie brands duped by fake influencer

Before the event began, footage from news choppers showed people flinging bottles and chairs, climbing onto the roof of a subway entrance, standing on top of cars and unloading a fire extinguisher.

Jeffrey Maddrey, the highest-ranking uniformed officer for the New York City Police Department, told reporters that police were questioning Cenat and that charges against him were possible, including inciting a riot.
Union Square Crowd
Internet influencer Kai Cenat, centre, is helped into a New York Police vehicle near Union Square, on Friday, 4 August 2023. Source: AAP / AP
Maddrey said the total number of arrests was not yet clear but that police had filled a city bus with people taken into custody. Several officers and attendees were injured; Maddrey said he was himself hit by objects.

"Individuals in the park began to commit acts of violence towards the police and the public," he said at a press conference.
Police officers respond to disruptions caused by large crowds during a "giveaway" event.
Kai Cenat is reportedly in police custody after a crowd of people sparked disorder in the park leading to numerous arrests. Source: Getty / Alexi J. Rosenfeld
"Our officers were attacked. We were crushed, we were pushed."

Some people set off fireworks, while others wielded tools from a construction site, Maddrey said. It was not immediately clear what had sparked the chaos.
READ MORE

Did that influencer mislead you with their post? Here's why you should dob them in

Video from TV news helicopters showed Cenat in a black SUV at one point, standing with his head through the moon roof, as people mobbed the vehicle. At least one person fell off the car as it drove away.
Two men jostle with another man.
Members of the NYPD respond to disruptions caused by large crowds during a "giveaway" event hosted by popular live streamer Kai Cenat in New York City on 4 August 2023. Source: Getty / Alexi J. Rosenfeld
In a video posted Thursday, Cenat told his followers that the giveaway would include computers and Playstation 5 consoles.
READ MORE

Opinion: How I became a fake wellness influencer and got deals with brands

Cenat, 21, has 6.5 million followers on Twitch and 4 million subscribers on YouTube. He was named "Streamer of the Year" in 2022 at the Streamy Awards.
Share
2 min read
Published 5 August 2023 12:27pm
Source: Reuters, SBS
Available in other languages

Share this with family and friends

Recommended for you

A graphic showing two men, a map of Australia and a part of the Kimberley in Western Australia.

How this part of Australia almost became Israel

Immigration

Silhouettes of people waiting at an airport with planes outside.

Why millions of Australians are cancelling or postponing their holidays

Life

A woman standing on stage holding a microphone with one hand in the air.

'I make no apologies': Yumi Stynes responds to Welcome to Sex critics

Australia

A woman shops in a fruit and vegetable aisle of a supermarket

Australians have cut back spending on these items as the cost of living continues to bite

Australia

A woman with markings on her face looks at the camera with the sun behind her

The story of my face

Culture

Five women wearing Australian football outfits

These footballers made history in 1975. This weekend, they came out of retirement

Australia

Jane Costello wears a white shirt, accessorised with a black necklace and earrings.

HIV cases are rising among straight people. Advocates say a new strategy is needed

Life

A sitting on his bed with his hands on his stomach.

What to know about the gastro superbug that has one state on alert

Health