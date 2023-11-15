Ankle trackers, curfews for released detainees under emergency laws following High Court ruling

Key Points New emergency laws are being fast-tracked after the High Court found indefinite immigration detention was unlawful.

A number of criminals were released into the community as a result of the decision.

Under the new conditions, some criminals released from detention will have to wear ankle bracelets and follow curfews.

Ankle tracking devices and strict curfews will be imposed on serious criminals released from indefinite immigration detention, under new emergency laws being fast-tracked by the federal government.





Immigration Minister Andrew Giles introduced the laws on Thursday, following the High Court decision last week which found indefinite detention was unlawful .





The laws, which will apply to the 83 detainees released since the High Court decision, will see new visa conditions imposed.



The Opposition had been pushing the government on the potential threat posed by criminals, including three murderers and a number of sex offenders, who were released into the community.





Giles said community safety was paramount.





"The government is working to ensure the individuals are managed appropriately under the relevant legal frameworks," he told parliament.





"The Australian community reasonably expects that all non-citizens in Australia will obey Australia's laws."



The immigration minister said the measures such as electronic monitoring and curfews would not apply to all of the former detainees and assessments would be carried out to identify those at the greatest risk of reoffending.





"These measures are consistent with the legitimate objective of community safety and the rights and interests of the public," Giles said.





New visa requirements for the released detainees will force them to notify the government on a change of address, or any association with clubs or organisation or individuals involved in illegal activity.



Home Affairs Minister Clare O'Neil said the laws were urgently needed. Source: AAP / Mick Tsikas Each breach of the new visa conditions would carry with it a maximum penalty of five years in prison.





"The High Court's decision has significant implications for immigration compliance and for the community protection objectives of the government," Giles said.





"While it is important that we enact this legislation as a priority, further safeguards are being considered."





"If I had any legal power to do it, I would keep every one of those people in detention," O'Neil told reporters on Thursday.





"Some of these people have committed deplorable, disgusting crimes.





"That is why our government is managing the mandatory impact of this law and doing everything that we can to keep the community safe."





The changes are expected to be introduced to parliament on Thursday, but Refugee Legal executive director David Manne said the planned measures were disproportionate.





"Any new conditions must meet some basic tests: they must be necessary, they must be reasonably proportionate, they must not be punitive or deprive people unnecessarily of their liberty," he told ABC Radio on Thursday.





"From what we've just heard, it sounds like it doesn't pass the tests at all."





The government seemed to be reacting to a whipped-up panic, Manne added.





Many of those released after the court decision had already served their sentences and ordinarily would have been quietly released into the community.





Instead, they had been funnelled straight into indefinite immigration detention.



Manne said the government already had wide-ranging powers to impose extensive conditions on immigrants and that those restrictions needed to be exercised with "extreme caution".





"We shouldn't readily be handing to the government extraordinary powers to impose severe restrictions on our lives without proper scrutiny," he said.





Before O'Neil's announcement, the Opposition had indicated it would support the government's legislative response to the issue but had not yet received a draft form of the bill.





The Australian Federal Police commissioner this week briefed his state and territory counterparts about the court's decision and a joint operation with the Australian Border Force has been established to co-ordinate the release of the detainees.



