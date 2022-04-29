Another 12 COVID-19 deaths and more than 23,000 new cases reported across Australia

Australia has recorded another 12 COVID-19-related deaths and more than 23,000 new virus cases.





Victoria reported seven fatalities and there were five in NSW on Sunday.

A further 9,303 COVID-19 infections were recorded in NSW; Victoria reported 7,654 new infections; there were 5,333 in Queensland, and 823 in the ACT.

Some 1,604 patients with COVID-19 are in NSW hospitals, including 75 in intensive care units (ICU), while 437 are hospitalised in Victoria, including 30 in ICU.

There are 446 people with the virus in hospitals across Queensland, including 14 in ICU, and 69 are hospitalised in the ACT, including three in ICU.

Under continued stress, Ambulance Victoria is fast-tracking the recruitment of new officers, with a hundred hitting the road so far this year and 120 more starting this month on top of 700 new officers in 2021.

Between January and March this year, the service was called to 93,234 emergency cases, breaking the record set the previous quarter and making it the busiest in the state's history.

"This recruitment drive continues ... to help get more ambulances on the road and to patients quicker," acting chief executive Libby Murphy said on Saturday.

"Our lives may be returning to normal but the extraordinary strain on our hardworking paramedics and the entire health system persists."

Meanwhile, two non-COVID hospital wards in Tasmania have closed after positive patients were detected in one at Hobart's Repatriation Hospital and another at Royal Hobart Hospital.

The impacted wards are closed to non-COVID admissions and visitors until further notice, except on compassionate grounds, while contact tracing is undertaken.

Western Australia has scrapped quarantine for asymptomatic close contacts in line with national guidelines, dumped remaining gathering limits, abolished G2G travel passes and removed vaccine requirements for interstate travellers.

But workplace vaccination mandates remain, meaning the unvaccinated are still banned in most industries.

South Australia has also scrapped close contact isolation rules, bringing its restrictions into line with NSW, Victoria, Queensland and the ACT.