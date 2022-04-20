Another 29 COVID-19 deaths as isolation rules set to ease in Victoria, NSW

Australia has recorded another 29 COVID-19-related deaths as NSW and Victoria are poised to scrap the requirement for household contacts of people with COVID-19 to isolate.





NSW recorded 15 deaths and there were 14 in Victoria on Friday.

A further 15,414 new

were reported in NSW, while 10,628 fresh infections were recorded in Victoria.

There are 1,639 people with the virus in NSW hospitals, including 72 in intensive care units (ICU). There are 437 patients in Victorian hospitals with COVID-19, including 34 in ICU.

The figures come as Victoria and NSW are set to end the seven-day isolation rule, which business leaders say will ease staff shortages for businesses trying to recover from the pandemic.

NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet, Health Minister Brad Hazzard and Chief Health Officer Kerry Chant will address the media on Wednesday morning after the COVID and Economic Recovery Committee met on Tuesday evening to consider easing the rules.

On Tuesday, Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews said isolation rules and other COVID-19 restrictions could be scrapped after the peak of the Omicron wave.

A few more days of data were needed to confirm the falling seven-day case trend, Mr Andrews said.

"That gives us options in terms of getting rid of the very few remaining rules that we have, and I think you'll see some movement there very, very soon," he told reporters on Tuesday.

Clinical epidemiologist and head of the Melbourne School of Population and Global Health, Nancy Baxter, says a quarter-to-half of people who have a household contact with COVID-19, will likely contract the virus.

"We need to protect people from those households contacts if we're allowing them to leave home without isolation," she told ABC TV on Wednesday.

"You'd want them to do RATs, you'd want them in masks and not just in any mask, in a high-quality mask like a P2 or N95," she said.

Employers should be required to keep those people isolated or physically distanced from other workers "because there's going to be a high-risk of getting it into the workplace for these people", she said.

"It is (politically) expedient for all of these things to be relaxed because it signals that COVID is over.

"The problem is COVID hasn't gotten the memo .... and what we're seeing in Australia right now is ... one of the world's highest rate of new cases of COVID per day."