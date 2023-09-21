Anthony Albanese announces inquiry into Australia's COVID-19 response

KEY POINTS: Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has announced an inquiry into Australia's COVID-19 response.

It will look into state and federal responses to the pandemic.

Opposition MPs have said the inquiry will "potentially [be] a witch-hunt on the previous Coalition government".

A wide-ranging inquiry into Australia's response to the COVID-19 pandemic will be launched, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has confirmed.





The year-long inquiry, to be headed by medical and economic experts, will examine the health, economic, and structural government issues exposed by the virus.





But Albanese has not revealed whether the inquiry will have the power to compel former or current state and territory leaders to give evidence, despite claims from the Coalition that would form a "protection racket" for Labor governments.



The probe will look into the economic and health responses to COVID-19. Source: AAP Speaking in Adelaide on Thursday, Albanese said the inquiry was needed to examine "what went right [and] what we could have done better" given the "enormous" loss of life brought on by the pandemic.





"Australians will never forget what the country went through in 2020 and 2021, in particular," he said.





"It was a time where Australians joined together; they made sacrifices to help each other, they sacrificed some of the normal activity that would go on. It was a very disruptive period in our lives, but we got through it."



Australia is still vulnerable, Albanese says

The inquiry will be headed by retired senior public servant Robyn Kruk, epidemiologist Catherine Bennett, and health economist Angela Jackson and explore a range of factors, from Australia's vaccination preparedness to its support for citizens trapped overseas.





"We're vulnerable to shocks like a pandemic, and there could be other shocks as well, where some of [their] recommendations could be relevant," Albanese said.





Australia managed to keep COVID-19 infections low using strict lockdowns and social distancing requirements in some areas, before a case surge in late 2021 driven by the highly infectious Omicron strain.



Health Minister Mark Butler said the inquiry could only begin after the “worst period of the pandemic had receded”, and the impact of COVID-19 was at its lowest since early 2020.





“We wouldn't start an inquiry while our health systems [and] our governments were still focused on pandemic management,” he said.





“We are certain that now is the time to start this inquiry … [so that] when the next pandemic strikes, which it will according to all of the health advice, we do better in those areas.”





Butler said the inquiry would help Australia build a national centre for disease control (CDC), which Labor also promised before the next election.



Coalition fears 'witch hunt' against former government

Coalition health spokeswoman Anne Ruston warned the inquiry would be a "protection racket" for Labor leaders if it did not have the power to call current and former state premiers as witnesses.





"[It will] potentially [be] a witch-hunt on the previous Coalition government," she said.





"Because so many decisions that impacted the Government so significantly during the pandemic were the decisions of the states and territories," she said.





"We are going to be very, very critical if it does not have the power to compel states and territories to participate in this inquiry in a really significant way."



It's not clear whether the inquriy will be able to compel state and territory leaders to give evidence. Source: AAP / Darren England Albanese described the criticism, which came before the terms of reference were released, as “pretty extraordinary” and suggested everyone would want to participate in the inquiry.





But he did not answer directly when asked whether it would be able to compel current or former leaders to give evidence, repeatedly asking: “Which state leaders?”





“This should not be a source of conflict. Part of the lesson of the pandemic is that Australians need to work together,” he said.





“The idea that this should be subject to political bickering is not what the objective is here.”





Three states were led by Liberal premiers when the pandemic was announced in early 2020 - NSW, South Australia, and Tasmania.





Just three current state and territory leaders - Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews, Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, and ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr - were in the role when the pandemic began.



Health experts want constructive inquiry

Public Health Association of Australia chief executive Terry Slevin said the inquiry should not be used for partisan point-scoring.





“It should not be a legalistic nor political mechanism to find and attribute blame and seek retribution,” he said.





“The pandemic had a significant impact on every person in Australia.”





Slevin hoped it would also provide advice on the “scope, resources, and roles” that can be provided by a CDC during future pandemics.





Australia is the only Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development country without a CDC.



