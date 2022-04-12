Anthony Albanese condemns gatecrasher who accosted Scott Morrison at private event

Labor has condemned the actions of a man who confronted Prime Minister Scott Morrison at a private event in Sydney.





On Tuesday evening, the 20-year-old gatecrashed a private function and accosted the prime minister yelling, “you’re a disgrace,” while filming the encounter on social media platform TikTok.

Mr Morrison was attending the event in Penrith located in western Sydney, when the man - a Labor campaigner and self-described "progressive activist"- approached him initially asking for a photo.

The man was filming the encounter on his phone when Mr Morrison asked why he was recording.

Mr Morrison said it was a private event and walked away. As he did, the man began yelling: "ScoMo, across the river here, across the Nepean River, people lost their houses.

"People lost their houses and they were burnt.

"You're a disgrace, you are a disgrace," the man yelled.

While the prime minister said it was a private event and walked away, the man began yelling. Source: Supplied / TikTok

Labor leader Anthony Albanese condemned the "inappropriate" action.

"I have seen footage of it and I think that gentleman — I don't know who he was — his actions were entirely inappropriate," Mr Albanese told reporters in Melbourne on Wednesday.

"We need to have civil discourse.

"Our democratic processes can be robust but people can be polite and people can engage in appropriate forums in appropriate ways."

It is understood the NSW Labor branch is looking at the man's involvement in the party.

Mr Morrison's personal security officers quickly intervened and removed the man from the event.

The gatecrasher later uploaded the confrontation on TikTok with the caption: "Help me. I tried asking the PM a question and have been detained."

The private event was hosted by the prime minister for the travelling media, including SBS News. It capped off

. Labor leader Anthony Albanese has also hosted drinks for the press.

The man’s TikTok profile contains various politically themed videos, including a recent Labor for Refugees march in Sydney.

His social media posts also show he campaigned for federal Labor in the bushfire-affected Eden-Monaro electorate in NSW.

NSW Police said in a statement they were called to a premises in Penrith and spoke with a 20-year-old man, adding, "he

was issued a move-on direction and left the venue without incident".

Last week, Mr Morrison was

while visiting a pub in Newcastle, NSW.

The man yelled "listen to me for a change" as he accused the prime minister of failing to deliver adequate support for older Australians.

Mr Morrison later insisted it was "actually a very warm reception", and described the man's case as "complicated".

"It was involving Medicare and immigration issues. It was also involving income definitions under the pension regime," Mr Morrison said.

He said his staff later met the man to assist him with his personal circumstances.