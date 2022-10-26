Anthony Albanese condemns Iranian authorities as he weighs in on women's protests

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has publicly condemned Iranian authorities and appealed for protesters to be treated with respect and dignity, in the wake of a bloody crackdown.





Women have taken to the streets of the capital Tehran and elsewhere across the country to burn their hijabs in solidarity, following the death of Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini .





The 22-year-old died after being detained by the Iranian "morality police" for not wearing her headscarf appropriately.





"I condemn the actions of the Iranian regime in cracking down on democratic protests, which were occurring in Iran," Mr Albanese told SBS News.





"It's important to assert the human rights of women in Iran."



Mr Albanese said Australia would continue to support "women who are exercising their human right to dress as they see fit".





"These protests are protests about human rights, and I stand, I do think most Australians will overwhelmingly stand with the women and the people of Iran in standing up for their human rights," he said.





"I condemn the crackdown of the regime and I call upon the regime to respect human rights and respect the rights of people to protest peacefully."



Protesters call for end of religious rule

Protesters in Iran have called for an end to the religious clerical rule which has governed Iran since the 1979 Islamic Revolution, and for the overthrow of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.





A court in Tehran on Monday indicted some 315 people arrested in recent "riots" for "gathering and conspiring with intent to damage national security, propaganda against the system and igniting public disorder," state news agency IRNA reported, citing a judiciary official.





Four of the detainees have been charged as mohareb (enemies of God). Under Iran's interpretation of Sharia law the sentence for a guilty verdict is execution.





Protests continue to be held across the country amid further violent scenes involving girls and young women.





Iranian security forces fired tear gas near a girls' school in Tehran on Monday, according to videos posted on social media, after a dispute between authorities and students over their mobile phones amid ongoing anti-government protests in Iran.



Iran's Ministry of Education said several students were treated by emergency services for a drop in blood pressure but denied that security forces had entered the school.





Videos circulating on social media showed heavily armed security forces outside the school. One clip showed them on motorbikes and firing at least one tear gas canister. Reuters could not independently verify the authenticity of the footage.





The education ministry said there was a clash at the Tehran high school between staff, students and parents after the school principal insisted on checking the girls' phones.





The widely followed activist Twitter account Tasvir1500 said uniformed forces attacked the school and at least one girl was wounded, but the city police denied their account.





"After news of a conflict near a high school ... police were dispatched to the area and investigated the issue which turned out to be a fight between a number of thugs," Tehran police said, adding that agitators were identified and arrested.



