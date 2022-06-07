Anthony Albanese highlights 'sophisticated relationship' with Indonesia as he visits Massakar

Highlights Anthony Albanese says Australia has "a sophisticated relationship" with Indonesia, as he visits Massakar

He is the first Australian prime minister to travel to the port city on the island of Sulawesi on an official visit

Anthony Albanese has described Australia's relationship with Indonesia as "sophisticated", as he touched down in the city of Massakar on the second day of his visit to the Asian nation.





The prime minister landed in the Indonesian port city on Tuesday where he received a ceremonial welcome and was gifted a traditional silk necklace on arrival.





Mr Albanese is the first Australian prime minister to visit Makassar, as the government looks to extend ties with Indonesia.



Speaking to reporters after arriving, he said he wanted to emphasise Australia's relationship with the whole country and not just Bali and Jakarta.





"It's a sophisticated relationship," Mr Albanese said.





"I wanted to make sure that we send a message as well that we understand that this vast country is one that's diverse, one that is a land of opportunity.





"Makassar has a great future as part of Indonesia's growth."





Makassar on the island of Sulawesi has historical trade ties with Australian Indigenous people going back hundreds of years.



Mr Albanese gave a speech at the city's Hasanuddin University on Tuesday afternoon, addressing alumni and faculty members.





The address touched on multiculturalism, trade, as well as education partnerships between Australia and Indonesia.





"I've spoken a lot in the past couple of years about the importance of bringing people together and of rejecting powers that seek to divide people," he said.





"That is the spirit that can drive all of us and help to shape a better future.





"That desire to come together and find common ground, lighting the path ahead of us with the knowledge we already have, and the burning curiosity, to add to it."



Mr Albanese will meet with the governor of South Sulawesi for formal talks later on Tuesday.





He will finish off the trip to Makassar by visiting a flour mill, one of the largest in the world, which uses Australian wheat.





Mr Albanese said Makassar represented an important financial centre in Indonesia which would be critical for trade links.





"There are huge opportunities for Australian business and investment here in Indonesia," he said.





Business leaders have also accompanied Mr Albanese on the visit to Indonesia, holding key trade talks.



Industry Minister Ed Husic is travelling with Anthony Albanese on his two-day official visit to Indonesia. Source: AAP / LUKAS COCH One of the leaders in the delegation was Business Council of Australia chief executive Jennifer Westacott, who said the trip had been a success.





"There are huge opportunities for Australian businesses, which means there's huge opportunities for Australia's economy and wages and jobs in doing more with this market," she told ABC radio on Tuesday morning.





"There was more to us being here in Indonesia than trade and investment, it was about resetting Australia's direction."





Mr Albanese said he wanted to realise the potential of economic partnerships with Indonesia, with the Asian nation set to become one of the five-largest economies in the world.



