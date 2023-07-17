Politics

Anthony Albanese makes surprise revelation over Voice referendum date

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is yet to announce the Voice to Parliament referendum date, and he's ruled out doing so at a key event.

Anthony Albanese in a suit and glasses.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says he won't announce the referendum date at Garma. Source: AAP / Dan Himbrechts

KEY POINTS:
  • Australians still don't know the date of the Voice referendum.
  • Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says he won't announce the date at the Garma Festival.
  • Albanese used last year's festival to reveal the draft question.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says he'll call the Voice referendum date much closer to the poll, warning Australians "don't appreciate" long election campaigns.

It had been widely anticipated that Albanese would announce the date at the Garma Festival next month, having used last year's event to unveil his draft question.

But speaking to Sky News on Monday, he all but ruled out revealing the date at Garma while reiterating that Australians will head to the polls "between October and December".
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese holds up a Dhadalal Yidaki gifted to him during the Garma Festival in northeast Arnhem Land, Northern Territory.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced the draft referendum question at last year's Garma Festival. Source: AAP / Aaron Bunch
"It doesn't need to be that very long campaign. And once the date's announced, then it will be the campaign on in earnest," Albanese said.

"And I don't think that Australians appreciate very long campaigns. That's been the case in the past. So I don't envisage at this time announcing the date at Garma."

The prime minister said this year's festival would include an "element of sadness" after
the passing of Indigenous leader Yunipingu
, which he said would be a major focus.
READ MORE

Voice to Parliament: What are the No camps, and who's driving them?

Anthony Albanese denies Yes camp is set for defeat

Newspoll this week found 49 per cent of respondents intending to vote against the Voice, 41 per cent planning to vote Yes, and the remainder undecided.

The poll continues a downward trend for the Yes campaign, support for which has deteriorated since high points this time last year.

But Albanese continued to claim the remaining months, including the release of official 'Yes' and 'No' pamphlets on Tuesday, would dramatically shift the race's dynamic.

The prime minister insisted Australians would "start to focus" just before the referendum is held, and stressed there is "a while to go yet".
"There's been a considerable No campaign already that is out there just trying to sow doubt. The Yes campaign needs to be stronger in putting the case," Albanese said.

"I've had a look at the Yes case in the pamphlet that will go out. I think it's a very strong case ... I believe it will make a substantial difference."

Every Australian household is set to receive a 2000-word essay outlining the official 'Yes' and 'No' arguments at least two weeks before the vote.

Labor was initially hesitant to have the pamphlets but eventually agreed to them in order to pass an update to Australia's referendum laws.
3 min read
Published 17 July 2023 5:10pm
By Finn McHugh
Source: SBS News

