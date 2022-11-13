Anthony Albanese meets with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang at ASEAN summit dinner

Highlights A meeting is being sought between Anthony Albanese and Xi Jinping.

Four regional summits are taking place over the coming fortnight, providing opportunities for a meeting.

A formal bilateral meeting has not taken place between Australian and Chinese leaders for six years.

Australia’s Prime Minister has spoken briefly to the Chinese Premier Li Keqiang at a gala dinner in Cambodia, building anticipation the ground work is being laid for a formal bilateral meeting with China’s President Xi Jinping.





Mr Albanese was attending a dinner with world leaders in Phnom Penh for the ASEAN and East Asia Summits.





The Prime Minister’s office said the pair spoke briefly, with assistance from an interpreter, as they were seated near each other on the head table at the dinner.



They had exchanged greetings and spoke about the 50 year anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.





Premier Li was the Chinese representative who sent the letter of congratulations to Anthony Albanese after he was elected in May. Last night was the first time they had met in person.





The dinner was hosted by King of Cambodia Norodom Sihamoni and Prime Minister Hun Sen, for leaders attending the East Asia and ASEAN summits in Phnom Penh.



Mr Albanese was seated next to Indonesian President Joko Widodo at the gala and also spoke to US President Joe Biden, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.





Trust, communication and collaboration have been at the heart of Mr Albanese's approach to meetings with his fellow world leaders.





He has committed to upholding the ideals of peace and freedom and said that would be done by building trust among nations.





But China's sanctions on Australia and security muscle-flexing in the region are key issues the prime minister is wanting to tackle.



Mr Xi, who has not had a formal meeting with an Australian leader since Malcolm Turnbull in 2016, has confirmed he will meet with Mr Biden in Bali.





Mr Albanese said no meeting between himself and Mr Xi has been confirmed yet, but he has said he would welcome a dialogue .





"Dialogue is a good thing. Out of dialogue comes understanding and we need more, not less, in today's world," Mr Albanese said.





"We know there's strategic competition in this region and that's the context of any meeting that will take place between the United States and China."



"I think there is a great deal of goodwill here, certainly from Australia. I have no reason to think there's not goodwill on the Chinese side as well."





On Sunday the prime minister is expected to give two speeches at the summits and later tour an exhibition in Phnom Penh with other world leaders.





"This is a chance for us to build relationships in our region so early in the term of the new government," he said.





"I'm very pleased that it's so constructive and the dialogue is so positive."



