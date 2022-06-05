Anthony Albanese meets with Joko Widodo in Jakarta after welcome ceremony and bike ride

Anthony Albanese has met with Indonesian President Joko Widodo, being treated to a ceremonial welcome and a bike ride on his first full day in Jakarta.





The prime minister was given a guard of honour and marching band procession into the Bogor Palace in the Indonesian capital, ahead of formal one-on-one talks with the president.





Before the formal talks between the two leaders began, Mr Albanese planted a tree with President Widodo.





They then rode bikes together around the grounds of the presidential palace.



Mr Albanese said he was deeply touched by the Indonesian president's suggestion of the bike ride, given many in the country use the transport in their daily lives.





The prime minister noted both he and the Indonesian president came from humble beginnings before going into office.





Earlier in the day, the prime minister held a business breakfast with a delegation of Australian business leaders and chief executives.





Mr Albanese briefed the delegation on plans for Australia elevating its relationship with Indonesia and southeast Asia, as well as boosting underdone trade and investment links.





Foreign Minister Penny Wong earlier met with her Indonesian counterpart, and said forging closer ties with Indonesia and the broader region would be crucial amid increasing tensions in the Indo-Pacific.





"We live in a time where the region is being reshaped and what is important is that countries work together to ensure that the region remains peaceful, prosperous and respectful of sovereignty," she said.





"Indonesia is a very important partner for Australia, it's a very important neighbour and it's a country which will continue to develop and continue to be critically important to the security of the region."



The prime minister is travelling with a large Australian delegation. Source: AAP / Lukas Coch The meetings come as China tries to convince Pacific island nations to join a regional security partnership.





Senator Wong was travelling with the prime minister for the visit, along with Trade Minister Don Farrell, Industry Minister Ed Husic and Darwin-based MP Luke Gosling.





The prime minister will also meet with ASEAN Secretary-General Dato Lim Jock Hoi, before taking part in a wreath-laying ceremony and then a business dinner.





He will fly to Makassar on Tuesday for the final day of his trip to Indonesia.



