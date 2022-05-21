Anthony Albanese promises to unite Australia with vision of optimism as new prime minister

Anthony Albanese will become Australia’s new prime minister after independents were pivotal in harnessing a wave of public discontent with the state of politics to end Prime Minister Scott Morrison and the Coalition's time in power.





It’s a result that begins a new era for the nation’s parliament with Labor seizing the mantle of government after nine years in opposition.





The man who grew up in public housing in the Sydney’s suburb of Camperdown appearing visibly emotional as he addressed supporters in his victory speech.





“I say to my fellow Australians, thank you for this extraordinary honour," Mr Albanese said.





“Tonight the Australian people have voted for change.”





Mr Albanese paid tribute to his mother, Maryanne, who was a disability pensioner saying he hoped his personal journey could "inspire Australians to reach for the stars".





“I want to bring Australians together," he said.





"I want to seek our common purpose and promote unity and not fear - optimism, not fear and division.”



He also used his speech to commit to the "Uluru Statement from the Heart”, ending the “climate wars” and work with unions and business to drive productivity and lift wages.





Mr Albanese can form a majority government as votes continue to be counted but the prospect of a hung parliament also looms as a live possibility.





Labor’s victory is not yet decisive enough to avoid the nation’s next prime minister possibly being required to negotiate with the Greens and the crossbench to form government.





The current makeup of the House of Representatives is Labor with 68 seats, the Liberals and Nationals 46, possibly three seats for the Greens and six for independents as of midnight.





The nation’s 30th prime minister, Mr Morrison, conceded defeat shortly before 11pm on election night after calling Mr Albanese to congratulate him on his victory.





“I believe it's very important that this country has certainty. It's very important that this country can move forward,” he told supporters at the Liberals' election night headquarters.



Outgoing Prime Minister Scott Morrison concedes defeat in the 2022 Federal Election, at the Federal Liberal Reception at The Fullerton Hotel, Sydney. Source: AAP / DEAN LEWINS/AAPIMAGE Mr Morrison also used his speech to reflect on a “time of great upheaval” during his leadership of the country as he announced he would step down as the party’s leader.





“We've seen in our own politics a great deal of disruption as the way people have voted today with major parties having one of the lowest primary votes we've ever seen,” he said.





“I think it is important for our nation to heal.”





Female independent candidates mounted a devastating blow to the Morrison government’s chance to be re-elected unseating Liberal MPs in key seats previously considered heartlands for the party.



This saw Treasurer Josh Frydenberg all but concede defeat to independent Monique Ryan in the Melbourne seat of Kooyong, potentially the highest-profile casualty of a widespread swing against the Coalition.





“While it's mathematically possible that we win in Kooyong, it's definitely difficult,” Mr Frydenberg said on election night.





Other Liberal MPs considered moderates also lost their seats, with independent candidate Allegra Spender in a commanding lead over Liberal Dave Sharma in the Sydney seat of Wentworth.





Liberal Jason Falinski’s Sydney seat of Mackellar also fell to independent Kylea Tink, while Liberal Tim Wilson lost to independent candidate Zoe Daniels.





The sophisticated campaigns from the group of so-called teal independents — bankrolled by the Climate 200 group — were validated by the public, in what appears to recognise their calls for stronger action on climate change, integrity in politics and gender equity concerns.





The outcome has also forced deep introspection for the Liberal party over its loss of support in seats previously considered strongholds that could be relied on.









Liberal Senator Simon Birmingham conceded that “gender is clearly a factor in the result” saying the party “absolutely” had received a “clear message” it needed to preselect more women.





”We need to get the Liberal Party back in touch with the values of those constituencies,” he said on the ABC’s election coverage.





Labor’s election to power was also spurred by a red wave in Western Australia - where Mr Albanese held the party’s campaign launch and campaigned heavily.





In the state, the Liberal party has lost outgoing MP Christian Porter’s seat of Pearce to Labor’s candidate Tracey Roberts with Labor also claiming the seat of Swan from them.





Former Indigenous Australians Minister Ken Wyatt also looks likely to lose his seat of Hasluck with Labor carrying a heavy swing in the seat.



Surprise results

Labor’s decision to parachute Kristina Keneally into the Western Sydney seat of Fowler also appears to have been punished in the safe ALP seat with independent candidate Dai Le ahead in voting.





The ALP suffered a swing of up to 20 per cent in the previously safe Labor seat as of midnight on Saturday.





But in the neighbouring seat of Reid, Labor candidate Sally Sitou is in a position to win this seat away from Liberal incumbent Fiona Martin.



Sally Sitou, who will become the Labor MP for the NSW seat of Reid. Source: AAP / DEAN LEWINS/AAPIMAGE Australia’s first Chinese born MP Gladys Liu also looks likely to lose the tight marginal seat of Chisholm in Melbourne to Labor’s candidate Carina Garland who has Italian heritage.





The potential loss of Mr Frydenberg - once touted as a possible future leader of the Liberal party - opens the upcoming leadership race wide open, with Peter Dutton now a possible front runner.





He used a speech to supporters in his Queensland seat of Dickson to recognise the immensity of the loss suffered by his party.





“We have suffered a terrible day today - and there are colleagues around the country, good people, who have potentially lost their seats,” Mr Dutton said.





The election marks only the fourth time Labor has been elected to power from opposition since World War Two.



