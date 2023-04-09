Australia

Anthony Albanese reflects on Australia's diversity, hope and renewal in Easter message

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has noted how Easter reflects the diversity of the Australian community as leading churchmen welcomed in the Risen Christ.

Two priests attend a mass on Easter Sunday

Archbishop Peter Comensoli (right) presides over an Easter Sunday Mass at St Patrick’s Cathedral, in Melbourne. Source: AAP / Joel Carrett

Key Points
  • On Easter Sunday, Christians across Australia celebrated the holy day marking the resurrection of Jesus Christ.
  • Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's message on Easter praised Australia's diversity.
  • Archbishops of Melbourne and Sydney also delivered their individual messages.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has led Easter well-wishes as many Australians come together to mark one of the most important days in the Christian calendar.

In his official Easter message, the prime minister said Easter Sunday was a holy day marking the resurrection of Jesus Christ and a celebration of faith, hope and renewal for many.

"Our nation is home to Christians drawn from all parts of the world and from all traditions," Mr Albanese said.
"The variety of services, vigils and ceremonies across the Easter period speaks for our nation's diversity."

He thanked those Australians working through the public holidays, saying it was only possible for others to enjoy the long weekend because of their efforts.

He also urged drivers to take care on the roads.

"Have a safe, happy and holy Easter," Mr Albanese said.
A man reenacts Jesus' crucifixion on Good Friday
Performers are seen during a Good Friday Crucifixion Walk in Sydney. Source: AAP / Bianca De Marchi
Opposition Leader Peter Dutton also wished Australians a happy Easter, saying it was a time for Christians everywhere to reflect on Jesus' ultimate sacrifice and the profound impact of his teachings.

"As we enjoy these great traditions together, let us remember the true meaning of Easter and the message of hope and renewal that it brings," he said.


"The messages of Easter - atonement, forgiveness, love, and hope - have meaning for all of us."

Messages from archbishops

Catholic Archbishop of Melbourne Peter Comensoli issued his Easter message ahead of hundreds gathering at masses at St Patrick's Cathedral to mark Easter Sunday.

Jesus, in his resurrection, extends recognition, an invitation to peace, and "sends us out", he said.

"So, may our lives be filled with the energy, joy and youthfulness of the risen Jesus, knowing that, in him, I am recognised, I am healed, and I am sent," Archbishop Comensoli said.
Sydney Archbishop Anthony Fisher said Jesus had suffered death with courage and love - not bitterness or recrimination.

"Death could not be a full-stop for Him but only a colon, a break before the Word was made Resurrected flesh and the love song of God was sung again," the archbishop told his social media followers.

"Christ is Risen! Truly, He is Risen! Alleluia! Happy Easter!"
2 min read
Published 9 April 2023 4:25pm
Updated 9 April 2023 4:36pm
Source: AAP

