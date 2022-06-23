Anthony Albanese says cleaner, cheaper energy will be 'big transformation' this decade

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has outlined his government's priorities for its first budget, highlighting cheaper child care, a plan to establish new jobs and skills, and climate action.





Mr Albanese told ABC's 7.30 that cleaner, cheaper energy would be "the big transformation" this decade.





"Last week (we) changed our nationally determined contribution of 43 per cent by 2030 reduction," he said.





"And that will have a range of policy implications and they'll be there for all to see in the budget," he said.



The prime minister also spoke about increasing support for public and community housing, education, and early childhood care.





"We can do much more; when it comes to education, it starts with early childhood," he said.





"Labor has a plan to make child care cheaper. That's where it starts, with early learning, given that 90 per cent of human brain development occurs in the first five years.





"We need to make sure that every child gets the opportunity to be the best that they can be because that helps not just that individual, that's the key to Australia as well."



Host Leigh Sales also questioned Mr Albanese about the Uluru Statement from the Heart, asking what it would take to ensure a referendum would succeed.





Mr Albanese said he was "determined to make this happen."





"It's about First Nations people being consulted about matters that affect them," he said.





"It's also about recognising ... our history didn't begin in 1788, it began at least 65,000 years ago. And it should be a great source of national pride that we have the oldest continuous civilisation on the planet right here on this great island continent of ours.





"So with a bit of goodwill, we can reconcile. We can advance the interests not just of Indigenous Australians but our country as a whole. It can be a source of pride."



Australia and France to 'reset' relationship

The prime minister also confirmed he will visit French President Emmanuel Macron next week. Mr Albanese said Australia needs to "reset the relationship" with France.





He said there had already been constructive discussions over a submarine deal that was scrapped by the former Morrison government.



"That was due to cost the Australian government, according to the former government's figures ... 5.5 billion," he said.





"We brought that cost down to 3.4 billion, as a result of cooperation from President Macron and the French government."





"It is important that reset occurs."



