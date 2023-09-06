Anthony Albanese set to meet Chinese Premier Li Qiang in Jakarta

Key Points Anthony Albanese will meet with Chinese Premier Li Qiang for one-on-one talks.

The pair will meet on the sidelines of the East Asia Summit in Jakarta.

China remains Australia’s biggest trading partner.

While the Chinese President Xi Jinping is a no-show at summit season events this year, the Australian Prime Minister is expected to secure a meeting with Premier Li Qiang on the sidelines of the East Asia Summit in Jakarta.





Anthony Albanese has been considering whether to take up an invitation to visit Beijing this year , after breaking the ice with President Xi at last year’s G20 summit on the Indonesia resort island of Bali.



A high-level meeting with a representative of Beijing during these summit events is considered a possible prelude to that Chinese trip.





While the federal government has laid out a strategy to seize on lucrative growing trade opportunities in Southeast Asia during this Jakarta visit, China remains Australia’s biggest trading partner.





Yesterday Anthony Albanese said Australia was “working through some of the issues” after China placed trade tariffs on Australian agricultural products and imports like coal.



Those sanctions were first imposed under the former Coalition government in 2020, as tensions grew over Australia’s leading role in calling for an inquiry into the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic.





After the Bali talks, China gradually relaxed a series of trade barriers including those on coal, beef, barley and lobsters, though the wine industry is still facing significant challenges to market access.





“My position on the relationship with China remains a consistent one, we’ll cooperate where we can, we’ll disagree where we must and we’ll engage in our national interest,” Albanese said.





While the diplomatic approach the Prime Minister has taken appears to have improved the relationship, the government continues to raise human rights concerns about the treatment of Australians Cheng Lei and Yang Hengjun who are both in detained in China.





This is a developing story and this article will be updated.

