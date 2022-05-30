Anthony Albanese set to unveil his new front bench

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is set to unveil his cabinet as Labor comes together for the first time since its election victory.





The full front bench will be finalised following a Labor caucus meeting on Tuesday and sworn in at Government House on Wednesday.





The decision comes after Labor factions met in Canberra on Monday.



An interim cabinet of five members was sworn in days after Mr Albanese claimed victory in the federal election on 21 May.





They included Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles, Treasurer Jim Chalmers, Foreign Minister Penny Wong and Finance Minister Katy Gallagher.





While Mr Albanese had earlier indicated MPs who held a shadow ministry in opposition would likely hold a similar portfolio in government, some changes are expected.





Among them will be a replacement for home affairs, with previous Labor spokeswoman Kristina Keneally failing to win the seat of Fowler in Sydney.



Labor's previous environment spokeswoman Terri Butler also lost her seat of Brisbane to the Greens.





Other portfolios have already been announced, with Linda Burney set to be indigenous affairs minister and the second Aboriginal person in the role.





Labor's caucus meeting on Tuesday may not be a full meeting, with two seats still in doubt following the 21 May election.





Labor appears likely to secure majority government after vote counting in crucial marginal seats resumed more than a week after the federal election.





Labor is currently leading in 76 seats in the House of Representatives, according to the Australian Electoral Commission (AEC), which is the minimum needed to govern in its own right.





The AEC has Labor incumbent Josh Burns ahead in the Melbourne-based seat of Macnamara, where there has been a tight three-way contest.



