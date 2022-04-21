Anthony Albanese tests positive for COVID-19 forcing him to isolate during election campaign

The Opposition leader will be required to isolate for the next seven days meaning he'll be out of action from the election campaign.

Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese speaks to the media during a press conference on the federal election campaign. Source: AAP / LUKAS COCH/AAPIMAGE

Labor Leader Anthony Albanese has tested positive for COVID-19 forcing him into isolation for the next seven days of the election campaign.





Advertisement

In a statement released on Thursday night, Mr Albanese said he returned the positive COVID-19 test ahead of a trip to Western Australia.



"I have returned a positive result for COVID this evening," he said.



"I will be isolating at home in Sydney for the next 7 days and will continue to follow health guidelines and advice."



Mr Albanese said he was "feeling fine", following the positive test.



More to come.