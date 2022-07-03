World

Anthony Albanese visits Kyiv, announces more Ukraine aid, sanctions on Russia

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has announced more sanctions on Russia and more military aid for Ukraine on his first visit to the war-torn country.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (right) and Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (left) give a press conference at Mariynsky Palace following a meeting in Kyiv on 3 July 2022 amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Source: AFP / MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP via Getty Images

Australia will provide 34 additional armoured vehicles to Ukraine and prohibit Russian gold imports, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has said in Kyiv.

Speaking at a press conference in Ukraine's capital alongside President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Mr Albanese said Australia would impose sanctions and travel bans on 16 more Russian ministers and oligarchs, bringing the total number of Russian individuals sanctioned by Australia to 843.

Mr Albanese said Australia would give Ukraine 14 more armoured personnel carriers and 20
Bushmaster vehicles
.

Mr Albanese visited war-torn Ukraine on Sunday, the Labor leader adding a side trip on his way home from Paris.

Details of the Ukraine visit have not been officially revealed.

The trip follows an
invitation in June from Ukraine's ambassador to Australia, Vasyl Myroshnychenko
, to Mr Albanese to visit the nation's capital Kyiv.

Reuters reported that Governor Oleksiy Kuleba wrote on Telegram that Mr Albanese visited the towns of Bucha, Irpin, and Hostomel, where Ukraine says Russia committed atrocities against civilians. Russia denies the allegations.

"Australia supports Ukraine and wants to see justice meted out for the crimes committed here," Mr Kuleba quoted Mr Albanese as saying.

Australia has condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine and pledged $285 million of military aid including armoured personnel carriers and Bushmaster vehicles.

During his Europe visit, Mr Albanese indicated Australia would look to
re-establish a diplomatic presence in Ukraine
. Australian embassy staff have been working from neighbouring Poland since the Ukraine crisis began.

Mr Albanese is expected back in Australia on Tuesday.
Published 4 July 2022 at 6:04am, updated 32 minutes ago at 6:23am
