Anthony Albanese's inner sanctum: What you need to know about the prime minister's cabinet picks

Thirty members of Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's new ministry have been officially sworn in by Governor-General David Hurley at Government House in Canberra.





Twenty-three of them will make up cabinet — the top decision-making body comprised of ministers responsible for major government departments.





So, who are they?



Advertisement

Anthony Albanese's first cabinet

Anthony Albanese

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. Source: AAP / Lukas Coch Position: Prime minister



Age: 59



Seat: Grayndler, NSW



Faction: Left



Qualifications: Bachelor of Economics



Entered parliament: 1996





Anthony Albanese became prime minister after Labor won the 21 May federal election. He had been Opposition leader since 2019.



Mr Albanese was deputy prime minister under Kevin Rudd following the 2013 leadership spill that saw him replace Julia Gillard.



He also held the portfolios of regional development and local government, and infrastructure and transport during Labor's time in power from 2007 to 2013.



Mr Albanese sits in the House of Representatives.



Richard Marles

Deputy prime minister and defence minister, Richard Marles. Source: AAP / James Ross Position: Deputy prime minister, Minister for defence



Seat: Corio, Victoria



Age: 54



Faction: Right



Qualifications: Bachelor of Science, Bachelor of Laws



Entered parliament: 2007





Richard Marles has been Labor's deputy leader since 2019.



In the last six years the party was in opposition, he was Labor's spokesman for several issues ranging from immigration and border protection to science.



Before entering parliament, he held positions with the Australian Council of Trade Unions, the Transport Workers' Union, and was a solicitor from 1993 to 1994.



Mr Marles sits in the House of Representatives.



Penny Wong

Foreign Affairs Minister Penny Wong. Source: AAP / Mick Tsikas Position: Minister for foreign affairs



Seat: Senator for South Australia



Age: 53



Faction : Left



Qualifications: Bachelor of Arts (Jurisprudence), Bachelor of Laws (Honours), Graduate Diploma in Legal Practice



Entered parliament: 2002





Penny Wong has been Labor's foreign affairs spokeswoman since 2016.



She was minister for climate change, and minister for finance and deregulation during Labor's time in government from 2007 to 2013.



Before her parliamentary career, she worked as an industrial officer, a barrister and solicitor and a legal officer.



She was also a senior policy adviser to Kim Yeadon — former NSW minister for land and conservation — from 1995 to 1996.



Ms Wong sits in the Senate.





Jim Chalmers

Treasurer Jim Chalmers. Source: AAP / Mick Tsikas. Position: Treasurer



Seat: Rankin, Queensland



Age: 44



Faction: Right



Qualifications: Bachelor of Arts, Bachelor of Commerce, PhD in political science and international relations





Entered parliament: 2013





Jim Chalmers most recently was Labor's treasury spokesman.



Before Mr Chalmers was elected, he was the executive director of the Chifley Research Centre — the Labor Party's official think tank.



He has an extensive history working in government.



Mr Chalmers sits in the House of Representatives.





Katy Gallagher

Finance Minister Katy Gallagher with Australian Governor-General David Hurley during the swearing-in ceremony at Government House in Canberra. Source: AAP / Lukas Coch Position: Minister for finance, inister for the public service, Minister for women



Seat: Senator for the ACT



Age: 52



Faction: Left



Qualifications: Bachelor of Arts



Entered parliament: 2015





Katy Gallagher most recently was Labor's finance, and public service spokeswoman.



Ms Gallagher entered parliament in 2015 but was disqualified under section 44 of the constitution for failing to renounce her British citizenship in time for the 2016 federal election. She returned to parliament at the 2019 federal election.



She was a member of the ACT's legislative assembly for more than a decade before she resigned in 2014 to run for federal politics. She spent her final three years as the territory's chief minister.



Ms Gallagher sits in the Senate.





Don Farrell

Trade and Tourism Minister Don Farrell. Source: AAP / Mick Tsikas Position: Minister for trade and tourism, Special minister of state



Seat: Senator for South Australia



Age: 67



Faction: Right



Qualifications: Bachelor of Laws



Entered parliament: 2008





Don Farrell was the minister for sport during the Labor government's final months before it lost the 2013 election.



He entered parliament in 2008, was defeated in the 2013 election, and was again elected to the senate in 2016.



Mr Farrell held positions with retail union the Shop Distributive and Allied Employees' Association (SDA) for more than three decades before his political career.



He sits in the Senate.





Tony Burke

Employment Minister Tony Burke. Source: AAP / Lukas Coch Position: Minister for employment and workplace relations, Minister for arts



Seat: Watson, NSW



Age: 52



Faction: Right



Qualifications: Bachelor of Laws, Bachelor of Arts



Entered parliament: 2004





Mr Burke most recently was Labor's arts and industrial relations spokesman.



He held the portfolios of agriculture, fisheries and forestry; sustainability, environment, water, populations and communities; and immigration, multicultural affairs and citizenship during Labor's time in power from 2007 to 2013.



Mr Burke has also worked as a union organiser for the SDA, an electorate officer, and was briefly a member of the NSW legislative council before he ran for federal parliament at the 2004 election.



He sits in the House of Representatives.





Mark Butler

Health and Aged Care Minister Mark Butler with Australian Governor-General David Hurley during the swearing-in ceremony at Government House in Canberra. Source: AAP / Lukas Coch Position: Minister for health and aged care



Seat: Hindmarsh, South Australia



Age: 51



Faction: Left



Qualifications: Bachelor of Laws, Master of International Relations, Bachelor of Arts (Jurisprudence)



Entered parliament: 2007





Mark Butler was Labor's spokesman for health and ageing before the party won the 2022 federal election.



Mr Butler picked up a ministerial position — mental health and ageing — three years into his parliamentary career. He also held the portfolios of social inclusion, environment and water, and climate change before Labor lost the 2013 federal election.



He was a union official before entering parliament.



Mr Butler sits in the House of Representatives.





Chris Bowen

Climate and Energy Minister Chris Bowen. Source: AAP / Nikki Short Position: Minister for climate change and energy



Seat: McMahon, NSW



Age: 49



Faction: Right



Qualifications: Bachelor of Economics, Master of International Relations, Diploma in Modern Languages (Bahasa Indonesia)



Entered parliament: 2004





Chris Bowen was most recently Labor's climate and energy spokesman.



He held the positions of assistant treasurer, minister for financial services, minister for immigration and citizenship, minister for small business, and treasurer when Labor was in government from 2007 to 2013.



Mr Bowen was a councillor at Fairfield City Council in Sydney from 1995 to 2004, and was mayor from 1998 to 1999.



From the mid-1990s to early 2000s, he also worked for former federal Labor MP Janice Crosio, former NSW state MP Carl Scully, and the Finance Sector Union.



Mr Bowen sits in the House of Representatives.





Tanya Plibersek

Environment and Water Minister Tanya Plibersek. Source: AAP / Lukas Coch Position: Minister for environment and water



Seat: Sydney, NSW



Age: 52



Faction: Left



Qualifications: Bachelor of Arts (Communications) (Honours), Master of Politics and Public Policy



Entered parliament: 1998





Tanya Plibersek was most recently Labor's spokeswoman for education, and women.



Kevin Rudd appointed her the minister for the status of women when he was elected as prime minister in 2007. She went on to hold the portfolios of housing, social inclusion, human services, and health and medical research before Labor's 2013 election loss.



She was then the party's deputy leader until 2019.



Ms Plibersek sits in the House of Representatives.



Catherine King

Infrastructure Minister Catherine King with Australian Governor-General David Hurley during the swearing-in ceremony at Government House in Canberra. Source: AAP / Lukas Coch Position: Minister for infrastructure, transport, regional development and local government



Seat : Ballarat, Victoria



Age: 55



Faction: Left



Qualifications: Bachelor of Arts (Social Works), Master of Arts (Public Policy)



Entered parliament: 2001





Catherine King was first appointed to a ministerial position — road safety — in 2013 during the final months of the Labor government.



She finished as minister for regional Australia, local government and territories when the party lost the election that year.



Ms King was a social worker, and held various positions in the public and private sectors before entering parliament.



She sits in the House of Representatives.





Linda Burney

Indigenous Australians Minister Linda Burney. Source: AAP / Mick Tsikas Position : Minister for Indigenous Australians



Seat: Barton, NSW



Age: 65



Faction: Left



Qualifications: Diploma of Teaching



Entered parliament: 2016





Linda Burney most recently was Labor's Indigenous Australians, and families and social services spokeswoman.



She was previously a NSW state Labor MP, and became the first Aboriginal person to serve in the NSW parliament when she was elected in 2003.



Ms Burney also became the first Aboriginal woman to serve in the federal House of Representatives when she was elected in 2016.



She was first a teacher, and also worked for the NSW Department of Aboriginal Affairs before entering politics.



Ms Burney sits in the House of Representatives.





Amanda Rishworth

Social Services Minister Amanda Rishworth. Source: AAP / Bianca De Marchi Position: Minister for social services



Seat: Kingston, South Australia



Age: 43



Faction: Right



Qualifications: Bachelor of Psychology, Master of Psychology (Clinical)



Entered parliament: 2007





Amanda Rishworth's was Labor's early childhood education, and youth spokeswoman during Labor's last three years in opposition.



Ms Rishworth held a number of positions prior to entering politics, including as a research assistant, a union representative, and a psychologist.



She sits in the House of Representatives.





Bill Shorten

NDIS Minister Bill Shorten. Source: AAP / Lukas Coch Position: Minister for the National Disability Insurance Scheme, Minister for government services



Seat: Maribyrnong, Victoria



Age: 55



Faction: Right



Qualifications: Bachelor of Arts, Bachelor of Laws, Master of Business Administration



Entered parliament: 2007





Bill Shorten became Labor leader after the party's 2013 election loss. He held this position until 2019 and led the party to two electoral defeats.



He was first appointed to a ministerial position in 2010 when he was handed the financial services portfolio. He was also minister for workplace relations, and for education.



Mr Shorten was the director of superannuation fund Australian Super from 1998 to 2007, and was the Australian Workers' Union's national secretary from 2001 to 2007.



He sits in the House of Representatives.





Mark Dreyfus

Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus. Source: AAP / Mick Tsikas Position: Attorney-general, Cabinet secretary



Seat: Isaacs, Western Australia



Age: 65



Faction: Right



Qualifications: Bachelor of Arts, Bachelor of Laws



Entered parliament: 2007





Mark Dreyfus most recently was Labor's spokesman for legal affairs.



Mr Dreyfus was previously attorney-general during the final months of the party's time in office in 2013. He was also minister for the public service and integrity, and special minister of state.



He was a barrister for much of his pre-political life.



Mr Dreyfus sits in the House of Representatives.





Brendan O'Connor

Skills and Training Minister Brendan O'Connor. Source: AAP / George Fragopoulos Position: Minister for skills and training



Seat: Gorton, Victoria



Age: 60



Faction: Left



Qualifications: Bachelor of Arts, Bachelor of Laws, Harvard Trade Union Program diploma



Entered parliament: 2001





Brendan O'Connor most recently was Labor's defence spokesman.



He was first elevated to a ministerial position when he was given the employment participation portfolio after the party won the 2007 election. He was also minister for home affairs, minister for human services, minister for housing, minister for small business, minister for immigration and citizenship, and minister for employment before Labor's 2013 defeat at the polls.



Mr O'Connor worked for unions before entering parliament.



He sits in the House of Representatives.





Jason Clare

Education Minister Jason Clare. Source: AAP / Lukas Coch Position: Minister for Education



Seat: Blaxland, NSW



Age: 50



Faction : Right



Qualifications: Bachelor of Arts (Honours), Bachelor of Laws



Entered parliament: 2007





Jason Clare most recently was Labor's spokesman for regional services, and housing and homelessness.



He was appointed minister for defence materiel after Labor formed government in 2010. He also held the justice, and home affairs portfolios before the party lost the 2013 election.



Mr Clare worked in government before entering federal parliament, most notably as a senior policy adviser to NSW Labor premier Bob Carr from 1999 to 2003.



He was also an executive at toll road company Transurban for several years.



Mr Clare sits in the House of Representatives.







Julie Collins

Small Business Minister Julie Collins. Source: AAP / Mick Tsikas Position: Minister for housing, Minister for homelessness, Minister for small business



Seat: Franklin, Tasmania



Age: 50



Faction: Left



Qualifications: Certificate 4 in Business Administration



Entered parliament: 2007





Julie Collins most recently was Labor's agriculture spokeswoman.



Four years after she was elected, Ms Collins was appointed minister for the status of women, and minister for community services. She held these portfolios until Labor lost at the 2013 poll.



Ms Collins worked in government before entering the federal parliament.



She sits in the House of Representatives.







Michelle Rowland

Communications Minister Michelle Rowland. Source: AAP / Mick Tsikas Position: Minister for communications



Seat: Greenway, NSW



Age: 50



Faction: Right



Qualifications: Bachelor of Arts (Honours), Bachelor of Laws, Masters of Laws



Entered parliament: 2010





Michelle Rowland most recently was Labor's communications spokeswoman.



Ms Rowland was a councillor at Blacktown City Council in Sydney from 2004 to 2008, and was deputy mayor for her final year.



She was also the chair of Screen NSW, worked as a lawyer, and held director and non-executive director positions prior to entering federal politics.



Ms Rowland sits in the House of Representatives.





Madeleine King

Resources Minister Madeleine King. Source: AAP / Lukas Coch Position: Minister for resources, Minister for Northern Australia



Seat: Brand, Western Australia



Age: 49



Faction: Right



Qualifications: Bachelor of Laws



Entered parliament: 2016





Madeleine King most recently was Labor spokeswoman for resources, and for trade.



Immediately before entering federal parliament, she worked at the think tank Perth USAsia Centre. Among other positions, she worked as a solicitor and has been admitted as a solicitor and barrister to the Supreme Court of Western Australia, and as a solicitor to the High Court of Australia.



Ms King sits in the House of Representatives.





Murray Watt

Agriculture Minister Murray Watt. Source: AAP / Aaron Bunch Position: Minister for agriculture, fisheries and forestry, Minister for emergency management



Seat: Senator for Queensland



Age: 49



Faction: Left



Qualifications: Bachelor of Commerce, Bachelor of Laws



Entered parliament: 2016





Murray Watt most recently was Labor's spokesman for Northern Australia, Queensland resources, and disaster and emergency management.



Mr Watt was previously involved in Queensland state politics. He was elected in 2009 but lost the seat of Everton in 2012.



Outside of politics, he was worked in government, and in law.



He sits in the House of Representatives.





Ed Husic

Industry and Science Minister Ed Husic. Source: AAP / Lukas Coch Position: Minister for industry and science



Seat: Chifley, NSW



Age: 52



Faction: Right



Qualifications: Bachelor of Arts (Applied Communications)



Entered parliament: 2010





Ed Husic most recently was Labor's industry and innovation spokesman.



Mr Husic, along with Anne Aly, became Australia's first two Muslim federal ministers when they were sworn in on Wednesday.



He was national president of the Communications, Electrical and Plumbing Union of Australia before he was elected in 2010. He had also held positions in the public and private sectors.



Mr Husic sits in the House of Representatives.





Clare O'Neil

Home Affairs Minister Clare O'Neil. Source: AAP / Darren England Position: Minister for home affairs, Minister for cyber security



Seat: Hotham, Victoria



Age: 41



Faction: Right



Qualifications: Bachelor of Arts (Honours), Bachelor of Laws (Honours), Master of Public Policy



Entered parliament: 2013





Clare O'Neil most recently was Labor's spokeswoman for senior Australians and aged care services.



Ms O'Neil has previously worked for local government. She was a councillor at the City of Greater Dandenong in Melbourne from 2003 to 2004, and was mayor in 2004.



She briefly served as a policy adviser to the federal treasurer in 2007. She has also worked at a management consulting firm, and for the Marngarr Aboriginal Resource Centre.

