Anthony Albanese's 'thoughts are with victims' after convicted sex offender Rolf Harris dies

KEY POINTS Disgraced Australian-born entertainer, Rolf Harris, has died at age 93.

Harris had a 60-year career as a successful television presenter, songwriter, and artist.

In 2014, he was found guilty of 12 counts of indecent assault on four young girls from the 1960s to the '80s.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says his thoughts are with survivors of sexual abuse in the wake of Rolf Harris's death.





The disgraced Australian entertainer died of neck cancer and "frailty of old age" on 10 May, according to a death certificate seen by news agency PA.





He was 93.



The late Queen Elizabeth II sat for a portrait painted by Rolf Harris in 2005 to mark her 80th birthday. Source: Getty / Chris Jackson Mr Albanese on Wednesday said his thoughts were with Harris's victims and other survivors of sexual abuse, who might be triggered by news of the convicted pedophile's death.





"My thoughts are with victims who, for today ... it will be a day in which traumatic experiences could be revisited," the prime minister told ABC TV.





"I hope that they - if they need support - reach out and they get it today.





"That is who my thoughts are with."





Deputy opposition leader Sussan Ley echoed Mr Albanese's sentiments, saying whenever an abuser made the news it could bring back awful memories for people who had experienced abuse.





"So today is a day to actually think of the victim-survivors of the heinous crimes that were committed by Rolf Harris, to remember them and to remember all victim-survivors, who are often re-traumatised on days like this," she said.



Many were left in disbelief when Harris was found guilty in 2014 of 12 counts of indecent assault on four young girls from the 1960s to the '80s. Source: AAP, Press Association / Dominic Lipinski/Alamy Harris was a prominent entertainer in the United Kingdom and Australia for more than five decades before his career derailed with revelations he indecently assaulted young girls.





Harris was in 2014 found guilty of 12 counts of assaulting four girls between 1968 and 1986.





Some of the girls were as young as seven or eight years old.





Harris was released from jail in 2017 after a jury was unable to reach verdicts on further charges against him.





He consistently maintained his innocence and the sentencing judge said he had shown no remorse for the harm he caused his victims.





Readers seeking support can contact Lifeline crisis support on 13 11 14, Suicide Call Back Service on 1300 659 467 and Kids Helpline on 1800 55 1800 (for young people aged 5 to 25). More information is available at beyondblue.org.au and lifeline.org.au .



