Anxious Qantas passengers stranded in Azerbaijan express frustration after flight grounding

Key Points Travellers were stuck in Azerbaijan's capital after their Qantas flight en route to London was forced to land.

A recovery flight is now en route to pick up stranded passengers in Baku.

Some have taken to social media to express their frustration as they faced a nervous wait ahead of Christmas.

Qantas passengers stranded in Azerbaijan's capital have expressed frustration after their flight was grounded in Baku ahead of Christmas.





Travellers were stuck in the eastern European nation after their Qantas flight en route to London was forced to land when pilots saw a fault indicator in the cockpit of the Airbus A-380.





Grounded customers were put up in hotels as Qantas made plans to pull them out of Azerbaijan, and a recovery flight is now en route.





But many took to social media to ask Qantas for answers, as they faced an anxious wait not knowing if they would be able to get to London in time for Christmas.





"Qantas, could you please give updates for those stuck in Baku?? My mother (first time overseas) is incredibly anxious, to put it mildly," one passenger wrote about 11:30am AEDT on Saturday.





"Also would love if she doesn't end up on a Netflix special. Merry Crisis, everyone!"



"Hey Qantas, I'm one of the GF1 passengers stranded in Baku. Already [lost] one day of my 9 day holiday with family," wrote another just after 1pm.





"Are you going to update us? Am I missing Christmas Eve too?"



An updated statement from Qantas later confirmed a recovery flight was en route to Baku, and had left Sydney at 11:40am AEDT on Saturday.





The recovery flight - an Airbus A-380 - will pick up the stranded flyers and is expected to arrive at Heathrow early on Christmas morning.





"The aircraft operating the recovery flight is one of the operational spares that Qantas has on standby over the holiday season to help recover customers in the event of an unexpected disruption like this," the statement said.





Engineers were also on their way to Azerbaijan to assess the grounded plane.





“We know this has been a significant disruption for customers ahead of Christmas, however, we will always put safety before schedule. We have apologised and thank them for their patience while we finalised the recovery plans.”



Some passengers took to social media to ask Qantas what was happening, seemingly unaware that the recovery flight was already en route.





Replying to a tweet showing a flight tracker of what appeared to be the recovery flight, one passenger wrote just before 2pm: "Be great to actually hear something official from Qantas. Been in Baku for 24 hours now and no word from them in 14 hours".





Another passenger wrote at 2pm on Saturday they had been in Baku for 24 hours "and still no word on how we are getting back to Heathrow".



The original flight made the emergency landing at Baku International Airport after sensors warned of smoke in the plane's cargo hold.



