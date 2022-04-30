AOC to support Ukrainian athletes' resettlement in Australia as Ian Chesterman named new president

The Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) will support Ukrainian athletes seeking to resettle in Australia on humanitarian grounds amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, outgoing AOC President John Coates said on Saturday.





Coates told the AOC's annual general meeting in Sydney that it was "sad" young Ukrainian athletes were swapping sports equipment to take up arms against Russia's forces.

"Today I announced that the AOC executive has by circular resolution last week, determined that the AOC will support humanitarian visa applications by Ukrainian athletes and will seek the assistance of you, our member sports, in their settlement requirements," said Coates, who is also a vice president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

Coates added that the AOC would contribute $100,000 to the IOC's "Solidarity Fund" for the Ukrainian Olympic community.

"As Ukrainians are forced to defend their families and homes, Ukrainian athletes are amongst them," said Coates.

"Many have returned home for this purpose, and how sad it is that young men and women just swapped their rackets and running spikes for rifles and flak jackets."

Coates, retiring as AOC president after 32 years, used his final address to the annual meeting to condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"They have lost their right to membership of the international Olympic community. There are no stadiums for their colours, no poles for their flags, no music for their songs and no dais for their athletes," he said.

"That is the position of the IOC and the AOC. A position which remains until such time as there is cause to change."

A new chapter

Stepping into the shoes vacated by the most influential figure in Australian Olympic history, new AOC President Ian Chesterman wants to inspire the next generation of Olympians.

Chesterman was elected to succeed John Coates as AOC president, convincingly defeating triple Olympic medallist Mark Stockwell 67-26 in a vote of AOC delegates at Saturday's AGM in Sydney.

His appointment brings to an end a tenure IOC President Thomas Bach described as unparalleled, Coates having bookended his 32-year reign by delivering the 2000 Olympics to Sydney, before bowing out with the awarding of the 2032 Games to Brisbane.

Chesterman's election is viewed as a sign of continuity, the 63-year-old having served as AOC vice-president and chef de mission for six Winter Olympic teams before filling the same role at the Tokyo Games.

"My vision for the Olympic movement is about making sure we continue to create opportunities for young Australians," Chesterman said.

"We have to continue to drive interest in Olympic sports.

"We really want to use this opportunity going forward to Brisbane, having built a fantastic platform in Tokyo, to drive our Olympic sports, to encourage kids to dream, not about becoming an AFL player or an NRL player, but becoming an Olympian."

The International Olympic Committee President's Trophy is awarded to outgoing President of the Australian Olympic Committee John Coates during the Annual General Meeting of the Australian Olympic Committee, at the Sofitel Sydney Darling Harbour in Sydney, 30 April 2022. Source: AAP / STEVEN SAPHORE/AAPIMAGE

That goal is no doubt aided by the ten-year runway to Brisbane 2032, the winning of which was one of the final acts of Coates' presidency.

Emotion got the better of Coates as he closed his final presidential address, but it also clear the physical toll the relentless job has taken on the 71-year-old, who struggled to stand for any length of time at the meeting.

Bach, who noted that no other Olympic official had ever delivered two Games to their home nation, said he had good and bad news in congratulating Chesterman on his appointment.

"The shoes he has to fill in are huge," Bach said.

"This is also good news, because it also means he can build on a very solid base. John is leaving the AOC in a great state.

"He has a great passion for sport ... I'm very confident that he can fill in these huge shoes.

"It took John more than 30 years to make the shoes, so give him some time."

In a shift from the acrimonious battle for the presidency in 2017, when Coates saw off a challenge from former Hockeyroo Danni Roche, Stockwell praised Chesterman for the manner in which the campaign was conducted.

Stockwell, a member of the famed 'Mean Machine' relay swim team from the 1984 Olympics, was seen as a purveyor of change - having made his post-competition career in sports administration outside the AOC, as well as the business sector.

But he pledged his support for Chesterman.

"I gave it everything. You made me compete hard and I want to thank the AOC for what has been an incredibly fair, open and honest race," Stockwell said.

Chesterman's ability to deliver on his goal to inspire generation next will no doubt hinge on funding, with the AOC already in talks with the federal government about a new policy.

While talks will now await the outcome of the upcoming federal election, Chesterman said key to the strategy involved governments investing in sport rather than simply funding them.