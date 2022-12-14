'Are you listening at all?': Scott Morrison grilled at robodebt royal commission

Key Points Scott Morrison has been giving evidence at the Royal Commission into the Robodebt Scheme.

The former prime minsiter had to be told several times by the commissioner to stay on topic and listen to questions.

The robodebt scheme was ruled unlawful by the Federal Court in 2019.

Former prime minister Scott Morrison has told a royal commission he was focused on tackling welfare fraud and not privy to departmental discussions over the legality of the disastrous robodebt scheme.





While giving evidence to a royal commission into the scheme on Wednesday, Mr Morrison had to be told several times to stay on topic and listen to questions.





Robodebt involved using individuals' annual tax information provided by the ATO to determine average fortnightly earnings and automatically establish welfare debts , an approach ruled unlawful by the Federal Court in 2019.





Mr Morrison was grilled over why the changes to welfare debt protocols were adopted despite concerns about their legality when he was social services minister in 2015.



Records show the then-minister signed a departmental document which stated legislative change could be necessary, a note that was absent when the policy was later presented to cabinet for consideration.





Straying well off script as the inquiry progressed, Mr Morrison delved into the ins and outs of departmental process and at one point brought the inquiry to a standstill over concerns of violating parliamentary privilege.





The frustrated commissioner, Catherine Holmes SC, asked Mr Morrison at one point: "Are you listening at all?"





"I do understand that you come from a background where rhetoric is important," she said.





"But it is necessary to listen to the question and just answer it without ... unnecessary detail if you can."



Mr Morrison told the commission he was not privy to communications between the departments and he assumed the concerns had been settled.





"It was not uncommon that at early stages in my experience of new policy proposals that departments would flag potential issues and that's what I simply noted that to be," he told the commission.





"By the time of the submission going to cabinet, that view ... had changed and advice was given that legislation was not required, by the department."





Ms Holmes questioned why Mr Morrison was not then interested in inquiring how the legislative issues raised by his own department had been resolved.





"How is it that you were content to just see 'no legislation required' and leave it at that?" she asked.



Mr Morrison replied, "because commissioner, that is how the cabinet process works".





"I was satisfied that the department had done their job."





As well as the legal concerns, early proposals for the scheme identified potential savings to the federal budget of $1.2 billion by more efficiently identifying welfare discrepancies.





Mr Morrison conceded the government had a strong desire to balance the budget and that it faced a hostile Senate, creating roadblocks for legislation.





Between 2015 and 2020, the robodebt scheme wrongly recovered more than $750 million from 381,000 people and led to several people taking their lives while being pursued for false debts.





