Australia

Are younger homeowners bearing the brunt of the rate rises? Here's what analysts say

An analysis by property data firm PEXA shows about $122.5 billion worth of homes were cash funded in 2022, well above the $83.6 billion recorded in 2020.

A real estate agent places a sold sign in front of a property.

The study found the bulk of the cash purchases were in regions popular with retirees, and in postcodes where the median dwelling price was well below state averages. Source: AAP / Simon Bullard

Key Points
  • Property data firm PEXA said about 25 per cent of all sales in eastern states were made without a mortgage in 2022.
  • The data suggested most cash buyers were older homeowners who were buying a home to retire in.
  • PEXA head of research Mike Gill said the findings had implications for the RBA in its fight against high inflation.
More than a quarter of homes were bought without a mortgage last year, suggesting there's a sizeable cohort insulated from aggressive interest rate rises.

Roughly 25 per cent of all sales in the eastern states - both dwellings and land - were made without a mortgage, according to property data firm PEXA.

The analysis suggests the proportion of cash purchases has stayed relatively stable since before the arrival of COVID-19 but the total value has been trending higher since the pandemic property boom.
READ MORE

Rates have increased again, but how much higher will they go? Here are three predictions

About $122.5 billion worth of homes were cash funded in 2022, making up 25.6 per cent of all residential sales in NSW, Queensland and Victoria.

This was slightly less than the $124.8 billion worth of housing exchanged without a home loan in 2021 but well above the $83.6 billion recorded in 2020.
A graphic showing the rise of mortgage-free home purchases from 2020 to 2022.
PEXA head of research Mike Gill said the data suggested most cash buyers were older homeowners who had already paid off their mortgages and were buying a home to retire in.

The bulk of the cash purchases were in regions popular with retirees, the study found, and in postcodes where the median dwelling price was well below state averages.

Mr Gill said the findings had implications for the Reserve Bank
in its fight against high inflation
.

"Given these transactions represent more than a quarter of all residential property purchases, it is important to consider this is a sizeable cohort of buyers who are less impacted by rising interest rates, having not taken out a loan," he said.

He said it suggested younger generations were bearing the brunt of rising rates, whereas older generations were often benefiting from higher interest rates via their savings accounts.
READ MORE

Struggling to meet your mortgage repayments? Here's what you can do

On Tuesday, the central bank lifted interest rates another 25 basis points, taking the cash rate to 4.1 per cent.

Borrowers have been slugged with 12 interest rate rises since May last year and the RBA governor Philip Lowe has warned
more could be needed to wrestle inflation under control.


One point of concern for the RBA is the rebound in home prices, which can make people feel wealthier and push up spending.

A separate report from valuation firm PropTrack suggests national home prices could hit a new peak in January 2024 if the rebound keeps up its pace of growth.

The index reported a four per cent decline in property prices from peak to trough last year when interest rates started weighing on the market.
READ MORE

Rate rises are meant to help win the inflation war. Some say other 'unpopular' tactics could help

The market has already unwound 1.55 per cent of the downturn, with Sydney leading the turnaround.

At the same time, rents on housing in major capital cities rose by more than 9.9 per cent in the year ended May, according to CoreLogic.

"In the past year we've seen rents increase in every capital and rest of state region except for Canberra where there's been a 1.9 per cent decline," CoreLogic economist Kaytlin Ezzy said.

The national monthly measure was little changed after rents rose 0.8 per cent in May, compared to 0.9 per cent in April.
Share
3 min read
Published 8 June 2023 3:37pm
Updated 2h ago 4:10pm
Source: AAP

Recommended for you

A woman in a purple collared shirt.

What we know about the police tasering that has a 95-year-old fighting for her life

Australia

A composite image of a street sign reading 'Little India' and a group of men holding the Indian flag

This part of Australia is set to be renamed 'Little India'

Immigration

A variety of international bank notes.

Think 7 per cent inflation is bad? Spare a thought for those whose prices have doubled

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese clasp hands in greeting at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney on 23 May 2023.

Australia and India have signed a new migration deal. Here's what we know

Immigration

A collage featuring bamboo trees and icons many associate with a product being environmentally friendly and fabric with a tag that says '96% viscose.'

Have we had the bamboo pulled over our eyes when it comes to this 'natural' fibre?

A large seagull painted on a wall, with a skip placed next to it. It looks like the seagull is diving in on the skip.

A couple woke up to find a Banksy mural on their wall. It turned into a 'living nightmare'

World

A woman with an excited facial expression using her mobile phone.

'Awkward': Why you might want to check your Facebook friend requests

World

Cricketers Ashleigh Gardner and Usman Khawaja next to each other.

Cricket Australia defends 26 January scheduling after Gardner, Khawaja pushback

Australia