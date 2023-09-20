As Sydney swelters, firefighters are battling out-of-control blazes across NSW and Tasmania

Key Points Hundreds of firefighters have been mobilised to fight fires blazing across Tasmania and NSW.

Unseasonably hot and dry conditions are being felt across much of southern Australia.

The BoM declared an El Niño event this week, warning of hotter and drier conditions that will last through summer.

Dozens of fires burning across NSW are threatening homes on the Queensland border with winds expected to worsen.





Rural Fire Service spokesman Greg Allan said high temperatures, low humidity and strong winds were creating the perfect storm for dangerous fire conditions.





More than 700 firefighters are battling 64 fires as the state swelters in a spring heatwave.



A total fire ban is in force for the Greater Sydney, Hunter and Upper Central West regions due to the extreme danger caused by the record-breaking September heat.





Nineteen blazes were yet to be contained as of 1.30pm on Wednesday, the Rural Fire Service said.





Hot, dry and windy conditions are being felt across most parts of the state with winds expected to worsen in the afternoon and evening.





Fire crews are battling an out-of-control grass fire close to the Queensland border where five hectares are burning within three kilometres of the regional town of Tenterfield.



READ MORE Residents in these Australian regions can expect an increased bushfire risk this spring

Residents have been advised to be on high alert and prepare for fire.





Unseasonably hot and dry conditions are being felt across southern Australia, with temperatures peaking at 8C-16C above average across much of South Australia, NSW and Victoria.





Sydney is set to hit a maximum 35C before a cool southerly change starts to move up the south coast in the afternoon.



Out-of-control fire continues to burn near Tasmanian national park

Firefighters are battling to bring a bushfire on Tasmania's east coast under control after the blaze prompted campers and residents to evacuate.





The wildfire near Coles Bay Road at Friendly Beaches was at watch-and-act level on Wednesday morning, with a warning urging people in the area to seek shelter in place.





People were forced to leave their homes and campsites on Tuesday afternoon when the bushfire sparked an emergency warning in windy conditions.



The blaze is about 20km north of tourist town Coles Bay, which is the entrance to the picturesque Freycinet National Park.





There were reports of about 100 people sleeping in their cars at Coles Bay overnight as a result of the bushfire.





More than 700 properties at Coles Bay were without power on Wednesday morning due to fallen powerlines.





Coles Bay Road, the only route in-and-out of the town, remained closed to the general public on Wednesday morning. It will not be reopened until a full safety inspection has been completed and hazards are removed.



A bushfire near a tourist hotspot on Tasmania's east coast remains out of control, with hundreds of properties without power. Source: AAP / Josh Agnew Tasmania Fire Service acting regional chief Greg Butters said everyone in the area had been accounted for and the extent of damage was being determined.





He told ABC radio that 3mm of rain had dampened fuel loads around the fire, which has burned about 600 hectares.



NSW premier issues warning for 'terrible' summer ahead

NSW Premier Chris Minns said he was concerned about the temperatures given the state had only just entered the spring season.





"It's September and we're already experiencing four days in a row of temperatures above 30 degrees with high winds," he told reporters.





"We are concerned about a horror summer."





Minns urged NSW residents to make sure they were prepared for what could be a "horror" fire season.



"We've got wonderful personnel out on the fire ground, we've got dedicated volunteers that are committed to this work, but we need (community) help as well to get through the summer period," he said.





The Bureau of Meteorology declared an El Niño event on Tuesday afternoon , warning of hotter and drier conditions that could lead to severe heatwaves, droughts and bushfires, particularly in the east.





The premier said NSW was behind on hazard reduction burns largely due to bad weather conditions stopping firefighters from undertaking the mitigation work.



