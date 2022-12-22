Asia's alleged 'El Chapo' extradited to Australia to face drug trafficking charges

Key points A man accused of drug trafficking has been extradited from the Netherlands to Victoria.

Police allege Tse Chi Lop was part of a conspiracy to traffic millions of dollars worth of methamphetamine.

Their investigation involved the force's transnational offshore disruption taskforce, as well as its international network.

The alleged kingpin of a global drug trafficking syndicate has been extradited to face a Melbourne court in what federal police have described as one of the most significant arrests in its history.





The Australian Federal Police has charged Canadian national Tse Chi Lop after a long-running investigation into transnational organised crime syndicate Sam Gor - "Third Brother" in Cantonese - which is also also known as The Company.





The 59-year-old will face Melbourne Magistrates Court on Thursday, with police alleging he was part of a conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine, or derivatives of the drug, totalling 20kg between March 2012 and March 2013.





The drugs have a street value of up to $4.4 million dollars and were split up into separate quantities, police allege.



Police outside a secure court in Rotterdam, Netherlands, last year prior to the hearing on the extradition of Tse Chi Lop. Mr Tse has since been extradited to Victoria. Source: Getty, AFP / Robin Utrecht The investigation involved the force's transnational offshore disruption taskforce "Operation Gain" as well as its international network.





Mr Tse – who has been compared to Mexican former drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman – was arrested at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport on 22 January last year by Dutch officers after the AFP requested an INTERPOL "red notice" for his provisional arrest. He was extradited to Australia from the Netherlands on Thursday.





Australian Federal Police Assistant Commissioner Krissy Barrett described Mr Tse's arrest as "extremely significant" not only for the force, but for the Australian community.





"It would be one of the most significant arrests in the history of the (force)," she told reporters.





The Australian Federal Police in June this year also charged a Chinese-British dual national, 66-year-old Chung Chak Lee, with conspiring to traffic commercial quantities of drugs.





The 66-year-old is alleged to be Mr Tse's co-offender.



