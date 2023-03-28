At 81, even cancer can't stop Robert from competing in Australia's surf life saving championships

Key Points Robert was the only competitor in the over 80s age group so instead competed in the 75+ category.

For octogenarian, Robert Watkins who took to the ocean this week as part of the Australian Life Saving championships, the fact he was competing was impressive in itself.





At 81, he is the oldest competitor at this year’s event, being held in Perth.





As he’s the only competitor in the over 80s category, the local competed an age group down, in the 75-80-year-old section.



Mr Watkins took home a bronze medal in the surf swim event on Monday.





“It’s very satisfying for me because I have had pancreatic cancer for two years, and I got weaker and weaker. To come back… it was really good,” he told the Surf Life Saving Australia website.





Mr Watkins admitted competing felt “a bit brutal” and that he had to work harder than usual. He backed up on Tuesday to compete alongside his son in the surf swim teams in the competition’s Masters section.





"It's one of the things that I have been looking forward to for a long time, " Mr Watkins said. He (son, Simon) has insisted on competing as a team… he himself is a fantastic competitor and he said no he would be happy to do this with me.





“...it's super special to have my son here with me."





His son Simon is living in Sydney but transferred his competition rights to his father’s North Cottesloe Surf Life Saving Club, so the two could compete side by side.



Simon Watkins with his father Robert. Source: Supplied / Surf Life Saving Australia Mr Watkins said the sport was about more than just fitness.





“I enjoy catching up with people you’ve known for years, it’s just a fantastic environment,” he said.





"The surf movement of all things is a sport that requires team effort, camaraderie it’s just a great sport.”





Mr Watkins encouraged others to get involved in surf life saving.





“Surf Club offers something for everyone, being in a team, being in first aid, flying a drone… there is something for everyone,” he said.



Robert Watkins, the oldest competitor in the 2023 Surf Life Saving Championships with the youngest competitor, 12-year-old Cal Fischer from Currumbin in Queensland. Source: Supplied / Surf Life Saving Australia More than 5,500 people from as young as 12 are taking part in the 2023 Australian Life Saving championships being held at Trigg and Cottesloe beaches in Perth.





Of them, 1,200 are considered veterans who compete in the Masters section - with many former Olympic athletes among them.



