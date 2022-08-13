At least 11 killed, including two children, in mass shooting in Montenegro

Eleven people, including two children and a shooter, were killed in a mass shooting in Montenegro on Friday, and six others were injured, a state prosecutor told Vijesti TV after an initial investigation of the crime scene.





Montenegro Police director Zoran Brdjanin said that a 34-year-old man with a hunting rifle shot dead two siblings, one eight years old and another 11 years old, and injured their mother, who died later in the afternoon in a medical facility.





"The family was staying at the house of the shooter as tenants," Mr Brdjanin said. He said the motive for the shooting was not yet known, and he did not give the name of the shooter but said his initials were VB.



The shooter then walked out of his house and killed another seven people. In a shootout with the police, a policeman was injured, Mr Brdjanin said.





"When we arrived at the scene, we saw nine dead bodies, including two children, and another two passed away on their way to the hospital," Andrijana Nastic, a state prosecutor, told Vijesti TV.





"I can only say that the shooter was killed by a citizen (civilian)," Mr Nastic said. Earlier, the media reported that police had killed the shooter.



Montenegro's Prime Minister Dritan Abazovic said a three-day mourning period would be declared in the country starting Friday evening.



