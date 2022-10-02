At least 129 dead after rival supporters clash at Indonesian football match

At least 129 people have died after police fired tear gas to disperse rioting fans in Indonesia's East Java province.





Most of the victims died from a lack of oxygen during a stampede after fans invaded the pitch in the Kanjuruhan stadium on Saturday night as hosts Arema Malang lost 3-2 to rival East Java club Persebaya Surabaya.





"We regret and deplore the tragedy," provincial police chief Nico Afinta told a news conference on Sunday.





Advertisement

Given the fierce rivalry between the two sets of supporters, police "had suggested that the match be attended by Arema fans only", he said.





Mr Afinta said two police officers were among the dead.





Malang health chief Widjanto Widjoyo put the death toll at 129, based on information collected from hospitals in the city.



All remaining competition fixtures have been suspended for a week following the riot. Source: Getty "We will create a call centre to provide information for families looking for their loved ones," he said.





All remaining competition fixtures have been suspended for a week, while the Indonesian Football Association (PSSI) said Arema would not host games for the rest of the season.





A team had been formed to investigate the incident, PSSI said.





"We regret the action of Arema supporters at Kanjuruhan Stadium," PSSI chief Mochamad Iriawan said.



