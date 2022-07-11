World

At least 150 dead amid widespread monsoon flooding in Pakistan

Heavy rains have inundated large parts of the country, with paramilitary troops and the Navy summoned to help with efforts to drain the waters from flooded streets and evacuate people.

A rickshaw driver and a volunteer push a rickshaw stuck in a flooded road after a heavy rainfall in Karachi, Pakistan, Monday, July 11, 2022.

A rickshaw driver and a volunteer push a rickshaw stuck in a flooded road after a heavy rainfall in Karachi, Pakistan, Monday, July 11, 2022. Source: AP / Fareed Khan/AP

Pakistani officials say monsoon rains have killed at least 150 people, as downpours continue to lash Pakistan, triggering flash floods in some parts of the country.

The National Disaster Management Authority said that 91 women and children are among the dead so far.
A man pours water out of his flooded home
Heavy rain has lashed multiple parts of the country, with Balochistan being the most severely affected. Source: EPA / SHAHZAIB AKBER/EPA
The monsoon rains also damaged homes, roads, five bridges and power stations across the country.

At least 163 people have also been injured in rain-related incidents since 14 June.

The situation was particularly dire in the major southern port city of Karachi, the country's largest, where entire neighbourhoods remained submerged on Monday.

Commuters were left stranded in places or attempting to wade through knee-deep water on foot or on bicycles.

"At the moment, the situation is like this that we need to travel by boat rather than in vehicles as the roads are flooded," said one resident, Abdul Raheem.
People make their way through a flooded area.
People make their way through a flooded area after heavy monsoon rains in Karachi, Pakistan, on 11 July 2022. Source: EPA / SHAHZAIB AKBER/EPA
Other Karachi residents said they were forced to abandon their cars on submerged roads and walk through waist-high water.

Authorities summoned paramilitary troops and the Navy to help with efforts to drain the waters from flooded streets and evacuate people.

The rains are said to be almost twice as heavy as the average downpour at this time of the year.

The wet started in mid-June, initially causing havoc in southwestern Baluchistan province, where 65 people have died so far.

In Sindh province, where Karachi is the capital, the disaster agency said at least 26 people died.
People make their way through a flooded area.
People make their way through a flooded area after heavy monsoon rains in Karachi, Pakistan, on 11 July 2022. Source: EPA / SHAHZAIB AKBER/EPA
Heavy rain also struck Islamabad and eastern Punjab province, killing at least 23 people since last month.

Authorities are delivering tents, food and other essential items to hundreds of rain-affected people in the north and southwest.

Experts say climate change is the cause for the heavier-than-average downpour in Pakistan.
READ MORE
Mass drowning in Pakistan as monsoon season swimming ban defied
Every year, many cities in Pakistan struggle with the annual monsoon deluge, drawing criticism about poor government planning.

The season runs from July through to September and experts say rains are essential for irrigating crops and replenishing dams and other water reservoirs in Pakistan.

Parts of southern Pakistan have faced drought since earlier this year.
Published 12 July 2022 at 8:58am
Source: SBS News

