World

At least 19 civilians killed, food aid trucks destroyed in al-Shabab attack in Somalia

Al-Shabab militants killed at least 19 civilians and destroyed trucks laden with relief food in an overnight attack in Somalia's central region, according to residents and a state news agency.

Security forces patrol the area outside the Hayat Hotel in the capital Mogadishu on 20 August 2022. The deadly siege was the longest such attack in the country's history, taking more than 30 hours for security forces to subdue the attackers.

Security forces patrol the area outside the Hayat Hotel in the capital Mogadishu on 20 August 2022. The deadly siege was the longest such attack in the country's history, taking more than 30 hours for security forces to subdue the attackers. More than 20 people were killed. Source: AAP / Farah Abdi Warsameh

Fighters from the Islamist insurgent group al-Shabab have killed at least 19 civilians in a night-time attack in central Somalia, clan chiefs and local officials said.

The Islamist group launched the attack in the Hiran area in the semi-autonomous state of Hirshabelle in central Somalia.

The trucks were transporting food supplies from Baladweyne city to Mahas town, residents said.

Advertisement
Local elder Farah Aden said the attackers killed civilians and burnt several trucks of relief food heading to Mahas town.

State news agency Sonna reported that al-Shabab fighters had burnt trucks carrying relief food to Mahas and "killed most of the people on board the vehicles".
The attack comes two weeks after al-Shabab, which has waged a long insurgency against the Somali state, besieged a hotel in the capital Mogadishu for 30 hours, leaving 21 people dead and 117 injured.

"The terrorists massacred innocent civilians who were travelling... last night. We don't have the exact number of victims, but 19 dead bodies have been collected," local clan elder Abdulahi Hared told AFP.

"The dead bodies are still being collected, including women and children. They could be more than 20," said Ali Jeyte, the governor of the Hiiraan region where the attack happened.

"This was a horrible attack that has never happened in our region. These were innocent civilians who did nothing to deserve this," added another local clan leader, Mohamed Abdirahman.

Al-Shabab in a statement said they targeted fighters from a local sub-clan that recently helped government forces and that they killed 20 "militiamen and those who were transporting material for them", destroying nine of their vehicles.
A man clears debris in the destroyed Hayat Hotel, days after a deadly siege by al-Shabab extremists, in Mogadishu, Somalia on 24 August 2022.
A man clears debris in the destroyed Hayat Hotel, days after a deadly siege by al-Shabab extremists, in Mogadishu, Somalia on 24 August 2022. Source: AAP / Farah Abdi Warsameh
Local fighters and the security forces recaptured several villages from al-Shabab in the region in late August.

President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud "strongly condemns the despicable acts of murder against innocent civilians", the Somali presidency said on Twitter.

"The President underscored that his government will leave no stone unturned in the fight against terrorism in Somalia and the region."

Ali Gudlawe, president of Hirshabelle state where the attack took place, released a statement offering condolences to the victims' loved ones and promising to continue "operations to cleanse" the region of al-Shabab.

"The only way we have is to be united to fight and liberate our country from them. I call upon the society not to be discouraged," said his counterpart in Jubaland state, Ahmed Madobe.

'All-out war'

The Al-Qaeda-linked group has been fighting Somalia's internationally backed federal government since 2007.

It has been driven out of the country's main cities, including Mogadishu in 2011, but remains a serious security threat in large areas of the countryside.

Mohamud, elected in May after a protracted political crisis, promised to wage "an all-out war" to eliminate al-Shabab following the Mogadishu hotel attack.
LISTEN TO
Millions face famine as droughts hit Horn of Africa image

Oxfam and Save the Children estimate that one person is dying from acute hunger every 48-seconds across Kenya, Ethiopia and Somalia.

SBS News

19/05/202204:05
The bloody siege drew international condemnation from partners including the United States, Britain, Turkey and the United Nations.

After Mohamud's election, President Joe Biden said he would restore a US military presence in Somalia to fight al-Shabab.

The Pentagon had recommended the move, considering the rotation system of Biden's predecessor Donald Trump as too risky and ineffective.

Additional reporting: Reuters

Share
3 min read
Published 4 September 2022 at 9:43am, updated an hour ago at 9:56am
Source: AFP
Tags
Africa
Read more

Somali refugee families are sending sons back to Africa to escape knife crime in the UK

Somalis anxiously await news of loved ones as hotel siege ends

Row between Somalia's president and prime minister intensifies as allies urge calm

Recommended for you

Brayden wrote a note to his mum, walked away and started to cry

Life

It's not the first time two Saudi sisters have fled their country and been met with tragedy

Australia

Australian author and refugee Anh Do's children's books were banned in some US schools. Here's why

Australia

Amin was freed after nine years in immigration detention. How he surprised his lawyers was 'unreal'

Immigration

Australia needs more skilled migrants. Here are the visa opportunities in each state

Immigration

Australia needs more workers for these jobs. Is migration the answer to solving our skills shortage?

Immigration

British PM Boris Johnson refuses to resign over lockdown parties as report looms

COVID-19

Grindr no longer exists on China's app store. In the LGBTIQ+ community, data privacy is a growing concern

World