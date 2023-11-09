At least 3,000 extra homes to be built under plan to repurpose office buildings

Key Points A swathe of prime development land in Sydney will be used for housing instead of offices.

At least 3,000 extra homes would be delivered in the overhaul of plans for Macquarie Park.

The area is currently zoned for commercial space.

Office buildings could be redeveloped into thousands of extra homes under a rezoning proposal for northern Sydney.





The NSW government says at least 3,000 additional homes, 8 hectares of public space, and a large multi-purpose indoor recreation facility could be developed under the plan, in the suburb of Macquarie Park.



The area is currently zoned for commercial space for up to 23,000 workers and is bounded by two metro stations, a university and a large shopping centre.



