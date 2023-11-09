Australia

At least 3,000 extra homes to be built under plan to repurpose office buildings

Thousands of extra homes could be built in northwest Sydney under rezoning plans for a major business precinct.

A commercial office building in Sydney.

Office buildings in northern Sydney could be redeveloped into residences under the plan. Source: AAP / Joel Carrett

Key Points
  • A swathe of prime development land in Sydney will be used for housing instead of offices.
  • At least 3,000 extra homes would be delivered in the overhaul of plans for Macquarie Park.
  • The area is currently zoned for commercial space.
Office buildings could be redeveloped into thousands of extra homes under a rezoning proposal for northern Sydney.

The NSW government says at least 3,000 additional homes, 8 hectares of public space, and a large multi-purpose indoor recreation facility could be developed under the plan, in the suburb of Macquarie Park.
READ MORE

Jess is single and wants to buy a home. Her mortgage broker told her she 'can't have it all'

The area is currently zoned for commercial space for up to 23,000 workers and is bounded by two metro stations, a university and a large shopping centre.

NSW Planning Minister Paul Scully says the plan is an opportunity to deliver more homes "on the doorstep of the CBD".
Share
1 min read
Published 9 November 2023 12:32pm
Source: SBS News

Share this with family and friends

Recommended for you

Warren Mundine Marcia Langton

Heated Voice moment between Marcia Langton and Warren Mundine

Politics

Paul Keating speaks at the National Press Club.

Paul Keating details why he refused to sign Hamas-Israel statement by former PMs

Australia

A woman with blonde hair leans up against a tree.

This is the best place in the world to be a woman, researchers say

Life

Map showing Israel, Gaza and the West Bank.

The Israeli-Palestinian conflict: a brief history

Middle East

A woman stands for a photo outdoors.

Why Australia’s answer to Greta Thunberg is facing years behind bars

Australia

A woman in a pink jumper in front of a pink background.

Outpouring of grief after 'amazingly talented' comedian Cal Wilson dies aged 53

Australia

A man sits in the rubble of a building after it was struck by an Israeli airstrike.

How Iran could benefit from continued Hamas and Israel attacks

Middle East

A couple smiling next to each other.

Tim and Rebekah's monthly mortgage repayment increased by about $800 overnight