At least 36 detained after Turkish police teargas Pride march in Ankara

Turkish police used teargas and pepper spray to halt an LGBTQ+ Pride march in the capital Ankara on Tuesday, detaining at least 36 people after authorities banned such marches in cities across the country for security reasons.





Reuters journalists saw police pepper-spraying activists and dragging them across the ground before handcuffing them and putting them in buses.



Turkish plain clothes policemen, right, scuffle with protesters during the LGBTQ Pride March in Ankara, Turkey, on Tuesday, 5 July 2022. Source: AAP / AP UniKuir, an Ankara-based group of LGBTQ+ activists, said at least 36 people were detained.





Advertisement

Last week in Istanbul, police dispersed a larger annual Pride march and detained more than 300 people.



Thousands of people used to attend annual Pride marches on Istanbul's main Istiklal Avenue, but in recent years the government led by President Tayyip Erdogan has toughened its stance on gay rights.



