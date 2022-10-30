At least 81 dead after India suspension bridge collapses a week after it reopened

At least 81 people were killed when a pedestrian bridge over a river in the western Indian state of Gujarat collapsed on Sunday, plunging hundreds of people into the water, officials said.





Authorities said more than 400 people were in and around the suspension bridge over the Machhu River in the town of Morbi at the time of the collapse on Sunday evening.





TV footage showed dozens of people clinging onto the cables and twisted remains of the collapsed bridge as emergency teams struggled to rescue them.



Some clambered up the broken structure to try to make their way to the river banks, while others swam to safety.





A government official put the death toll at 81, while at least 30 people people had been injured, a number expected to rise.



Prateek Vasava, who swam to the river bank after falling from the bridge, told 24 Hours local news channel that he witnessed several children fall into the river.





"I wanted to pull some of them along with me but they had drowned or got swept away," he said.





The bridge had collapsed in just a few seconds, he said.



State Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi said more than 150 people were on the narrow cable-stayed bridge, a tourist attraction that drew many sight-seers during the festive season, when Diwali and Chhath Puja are celebrated.





The 230m historic bridge was built during British rule in the 19th century. It had been closed for renovation for six months and was reopened for the public last week.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in his home state Gujarat for a three-day visit, said he had directed the state chief minister to mobilise teams urgently for the rescue operation.



Fifty navy and 30 air force personnel were called in to help along with a national disaster management team to trace missing people, the government said in a statement. A five-member team was appointed to conduct an investigation into the disaster.





Morbi is one of the largest ceramic manufacturing clusters in the world and accounts for more than 80 per cent of India's ceramic output.



