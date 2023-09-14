The cruise ship that ran around in Greenland has been freed

There were multiple failed attempts at freeing the luxury cruise liner - which had 206 people onboard - after it ran aground above the Arctic Circle on Monday.

A large luxury cruise ship in the sparkling blue ocean.

The Ocean Explorer has been freed, days after it first ran aground in Greenland. Source: AP / SIRIUS/Joint Arctic Command

Key Points
  • A cruise ship that ran aground in Greenland has been freed.
  • The Ocean Explorer had 206 people onboard - including 90 Australians.
  • There were multiple unsuccessful attempts to free the cruise liner.
A luxury cruise ship that ran aground in a remote Greenland location with 206 people on board has been pulled free by a trawler, a spokesperson for Denmark's armed forces says.

The Ocean Explorer cruise vessel had since Monday been stuck in mud and silt in the Alpefjord national park, some 1400km northeast of Greenland's capital Nuuk.

Denmark's armed forces and the cruise ship's operator have said there were no injuries among the passengers or crew.

The announcement follows three failed attempt to free the cruise liner - carrying 90 Australians - after a fisheries research vessel
attempted to pull the ship free at high tide
on Wednesday.

The ship's operator said on Thursday at least three passengers onboard had contracted COVID-19.

"These passengers are currently in isolation," the Australia-based Aurora Expeditions said in a statement on Thursday.

"They are looked after by our onboard doctor, medical team and crew, and they are doing well."

The others on the Ocean Explorer were "safe and healthy", it said.
READ MORE

Hundreds of COVID-positive passengers disembarked cruise ship in Sydney

The Sydney Morning Herald quoted a retiree from Australia, Steven Fraser, who is on the ship, saying "everyone's in good spirits".

"It's a little bit frustrating, but we are in a beautiful part of the world," he told the newspaper, adding he had come down with COVID-19 on the ship.

What happened to the Ocean Explorer?

The cruise ship ran aground above the Arctic Circle on Monday in Alpefjord, in the Northeast Greenland National Park - the world's northernmost national park.

The park is almost the size of France and Spain combined, and approximately 80 per cent is permanently covered by an ice sheet.

Alpefjord sits about 240km away from the closest settlement, Ittoqqortoormiit, which itself is almost 1.4km from the country's capital, Nuuk.

Earlier this week, the cruise ship made two failed attempts to float free on its own during high tide.
A cruise ship lies in the ocean while small rescue teams surround it.
There were multiple unsuccessful rescue efforts. Source: AP / AP
The Bahamas-flagged cruise ship had passengers from Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, the UK and the United States.

It has an inverted bow, shaped like the one on a submarine, 77 cabins, 151 passenger beds and 99 beds for crew, and several restaurants.

Greenland police investigating

Greenland newspaper Sermitsiaq said police in Greenland were investigating why the ship had run aground and whether any laws had been violated. So far, no one has been charged or arrested.

The newspaper cited a police statement saying an officer had been on board the cruise ship to carry out "initial investigative steps, which, among other things, involve questioning the crew and other relevant persons on board".
3 min read
Published 14 September 2023 8:56pm
Updated a few seconds ago 10:37pm
Source: AAP, Reuters

