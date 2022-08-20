Australia

At-risk groups urged to take preventative measures as monkeypox cases in Victoria climb

People vulnerable to the monkeypox virus are being advised to limit their sexual partners and receive the latest smallpox vaccine to protect themselves.

A health care worker administers a dose of a vaccine to protect against monkeypox

The Victorian health department has issued a fresh monkeypox warning after the number of infections recorded in the state almost doubled in a month. Source: AFP / CHRISTOPHE SIMON

A fresh
monkeypox
warning has been issued in Victoria as cases rise across the state.

As of Saturday, 40 monkeypox infections have been reported in Victoria. That's up from 22 cases on 4 August.

Nationally, there have been 89 cases of the virus, which is spread through skin-to-skin contact or from touching contaminated objects.
At-risk groups, including men who have sex with men, are being advised to take preventative measures as cases climb.

They should limit their sexual partners and receive the latest smallpox vaccine to protect themselves, the Victorian health department said in a statement on Saturday.

Vaccines are available in a number of sexual health clinics across Victoria but the state's Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton said supply was limited.

"We owe it to gay and bisexual men to inform them where the risk is now and to support reducing risk," Professor Sutton said in
a tweet
on Saturday.

"Vaccines are currently in short supply but many more doses on the way."
The federal government secured 450,000 doses of the third generation Jynneos smallpox vaccine earlier this month, with the first delivery of 22,000 doses distributed around the country.

The remainder of the vaccines will arrive on Australian shores later this year and into early 2023.

Symptoms include rashes, lesions or sores - particularly around the genitals - as well as fevers, aches and swollen lymph nodes.
The World Health Organization last month declared monkeypox a
public health emergency
of international concern.

There have been more than 35,000 cases of the disease around the world and 12 related deaths, the health organisation reports.

Of Australia's 89 recorded monkeypox infections, 40 are in Victoria and 39 are in NSW, while there are also cases in Queensland (3), Western Australia (3), the ACT (2), and South Australia (2).
Published 20 August 2022
Source: AAP

