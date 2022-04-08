ATAGI says COVID-19 booster shots not required yet for children aged 12 to 15

COVID-19 boosters are not required for 12- to 15-year-olds yet, says Australia's vaccine advisory group.





The call follows a provisional go-ahead for a Pfizer booster for the age group by the Therapeutic Goods Administration on Friday.

The medical regulator recommended the cohort receive a third shot six months after their first two regardless of which approved vaccine they had received as their primary course.

The TGA said its review of overseas data in deciding whether to push ahead with the booster had been rigorous and followed approvals issued in Israel, the United Kingdom and the United States.

However the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation, which is charged with granting final approval, has declined to follow suit.

"ATAGI has reviewed evidence on the benefits and risks of a booster dose of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in adolescents in Australia aged 12-15 years," it said in a statement on its website.

Current data suggests COVID-related serious illness is very rare in adolescents aged 12-15, particularly after completion of a primary series of COVID-19 vaccination. ATAGI statement

ATAGI said at this time, it does not recommend 12- to 15- year-olds receive the booster and it will meanwhile continue to review international evidence on efficacy.

"ATAGI continues to strongly recommend vaccination of all young people aged 5 to 15 years with two primary doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, including those who may have previously had COVID-19; Three primary doses are recommended for those in this age group who are severely immunocompromised," it said.

"ATAGI will continue to review and consider new evidence on the benefits and risks of any additional doses in 12-15 year olds, including for those with underlying medical conditions."

Only Australians aged 16 and over continue to have access to a third jab.

As of Saturday, almost 70 per cent of the eligible population, or more than 13.1 million people in total, had received their booster.

On Monday, the rollout began for a fourth dose - or second booster - for the elderly and vulnerable ahead of winter.

Meanwhile another regulatory body, the Pharmaceutical Benefits Advisory Committee, has recommended the PBS listing of COVID-19 drugs nirmatrelvir and ritonavir.

The former is an oral treatment that inhibits SARS-CoV-2 protein to stop the virus replicating and is used to treat people at high risk of progressing to severe or critical stage.

Ritonavir slows nirmatrelvir's breakdown to help it remain in the body longer and at higher concentrations.

It comes as Australia recorded another 24 COVID-19-related deaths on Saturday.

NSW reported 10 fatalities, two people died in Queensland, one in South Australia, seven in Victoria, three in Western Australia and one in the ACT.

There were 17,597 new COVID-19 cases in NSW - a drop of almost 5,000 from Thursday when the state reported 22,255 new infections.

The state recorded 1,437 hospitalisations, with 47 people in intensive care.

Victoria recorded 9,610 new coronavirus infections. Some 366 people with the virus are hospitalised in Victoria, including 15 in intensive care.

In Queensland, 8,687 people tested positive for COVID-19, while 480 are hospitalised. There are 16 people in intensive care.

There are 6,566 people in Western Australia who tested positive for the virus. The state recorded that 236 people are in hospital, eight of those in intensive care.

In South Australia, 4,777 people contracted COVID-19, with 201 of those in hospital and 13 in intensive care.

In Tasmania, 1,803 cases have been reported, with 38 people in hospital and three in intensive care.

And the Northern Territory recorded 471 COVID-19 cases, 24 being in hospital and no one in intensive care.