Auckland flood: Evacuations, roads blocked and events cancelled on wettest day on record

According to New Zealand's MetService, 27 January was the city's wettest day on record.

A flooded street and store in Auckland, New Zealand.

新西蘭最大城市奧克蘭因為暴雨成災， 政府宣布該市未來一星期進入緊急狀態。 Source: Getty / Lynn Grieveson

A state of emergency has been declared in New Zealand's biggest city as torrential rains caused widespread flooding and evacuations, closing the city's airports and forcing organisers to cancel a scheduled concert by Elton John.

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown on Friday declared a state of emergency due to the extent of the "damage, displacement and disruption" caused by the weather and the need for response agencies to draw on more powers.

Auckland Emergency Management said in a post on Twitter that northern, northwestern and western parts of the city were affected by significant flooding, with conditions expected to worsen.
Victoria Park in central Auckland coverd with floodwater
The agency advised residents in flood-prone areas to prepare to evacuate and opened an evacuation centre in West Auckland.

Videos on social media showed firefighters, police and defence force staff rescuing stranded people from flooded homes using ropes and rescue boats.

No details were immediately available on how many people had been evacuated so far.

Major roads were also blocked by the floods, causing long traffic queues on highways.
Police said they were working with Fire and Emergency New Zealand to respond to calls and asked people to stay off the roads if possible.

Auckland Airport closed both domestic and international airports due to widespread flooding. Images on social media showed the check-in area in the International Terminal knee-deep in flood water.
A digger submerged in water at a flooded construction site
British musician Elton John's concert in the city, which was expected to by attended by about 40,000 people, was cancelled.

"Given the weather, tonight's show has been cancelled. Our operations team is working to redirect special event buses to help get people back home," Auckland Transport said in a statement on Twitter.
Published 28 January 2023 at 10:45am
Source: Reuters
