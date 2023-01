Auckland flood: Evacuations, roads blocked and events cancelled on wettest day on record

A state of emergency has been declared in New Zealand's biggest city as torrential rains caused widespread flooding and evacuations, closing the city's airports and forcing organisers to cancel a scheduled concert by Elton John.





Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown on Friday declared a state of emergency due to the extent of the "damage, displacement and disruption" caused by the weather and the need for response agencies to draw on more powers.





Auckland Emergency Management said in a post on Twitter that northern, northwestern and western parts of the city were affected by significant flooding, with conditions expected to worsen.



January 27 was Auckland's wettest day on record, according to MetService. Source: Getty / Lynn Grieveson The agency advised residents in flood-prone areas to prepare to evacuate and opened an evacuation centre in West Auckland.





Videos on social media showed firefighters, police and defence force staff rescuing stranded people from flooded homes using ropes and rescue boats.





No details were immediately available on how many people had been evacuated so far.





Major roads were also blocked by the floods, causing long traffic queues on highways.



Police said they were working with Fire and Emergency New Zealand to respond to calls and asked people to stay off the roads if possible.





Auckland Airport closed both domestic and international airports due to widespread flooding. Images on social media showed the check-in area in the International Terminal knee-deep in flood water.



MetService confirmed 27 January was Auckland’s wettest day on record. Source: Getty / Lynn Grieveson British musician Elton John's concert in the city, which was expected to by attended by about 40,000 people, was cancelled.