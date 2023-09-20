World

Penny Wong takes aim at 'desperate' Vladimir Putin as Australia backs Ukraine at court

Foreign Minister Penny Wong's comments came as Australia's top lawyer delivered an intervention at the International Court of Justice in support of Ukraine's case against the invasion by Russia.

A split image. On the left is a man wearing a suit and tie. On right right is a woman wearing a blue blazer who is speaking into a microphone.

Foreign Minister Penny Wong (right) said Russian President Vladimir Putin's (left) meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un showed how "desperate" he is. Source: Getty, AAP

KEY POINTS
  • Ukraine seeks to dispute Russia's invasion justification at a United Nations court.
  • Australia's solicitor-general has argued the court has jurisdiction to hear the case.
  • Foreign Minister Penny Wong said Russia is in breach of the United Nations charter.
Australian officials have joined representatives from more than 30 countries at the United Nations' highest court as Ukraine challenges Russia's claims its invasion was carried out to prevent genocide.

Days after Russian forces invaded Ukraine in February 2022, Ukrainian officials filed a case to the International Court of Justice alleging Russian leaders were abusing international law by using false claims of genocide in eastern Ukraine to justify its invasion.

Russian representatives have continued to accuse Ukraine of committing genocide.
People wearing formal attire sitting at desks in front of photographers.
Australia has delivered an intervention in support of Ukraine at the International Court of Justice. Source: AAP, AP / Peter Dejong
Foreign Minister Penny Wong said Russia is in breach of the UN charter, which protects the sovereignty and territorial integrity of each country.

"Nothing Russia says or does can distract from that fact," she told reporters on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York on Wednesday (AEST).

"Russia has been active in its disinformation and misinformation about this war ... and ... what we have seen is countries including Ukraine pushing back on that."

READ MORE

From peace talk chances to Trump's prosecution: Key takeaways from Putin's speech

Officials from 32 countries - including Cyprus, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada and New Zealand - delivered interventions in support of Ukraine at The Hague's Peace Palace.

Solicitor-General Stephen Donaghue delivered Australia's intervention on Wednesday night (AEST), arguing the court has jurisdiction to hear the case.

Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus says false allegations of genocide undermine the rules-based international order and Donaghue's intervention "demonstrates Australia's unwavering commitment to upholding fundamental rules of international law and the integrity of the Genocide Convention".

Australian officials have continued to call on Russia to immediately withdraw its military forces from Ukraine, in compliance with the International Court of Justice's March 2022 order.

Since the invasion, Australia has given Ukraine more than $790 million in aid, including $610 million in military equipment.
2 min read
Published 21 September 2023 7:32am
Source: AAP

