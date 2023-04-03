Australia bans TikTok on all official devices

Key Points Australia joins a growing list of countries to ban TikTok from government-issued devices

The move is to limit security risks posed by the app.

The direction will come into effect as soon as practicable.

Social media app TikTok has been banned from Australian government devices over security concerns.





Attorney-general Mark Dreyfus confirmed the ban on TikTok in a statement on Tuesday.





“Today I authorised the Secretary of the Attorney-General’s Department to issue a mandatory direction under the Protective Security Policy Framework to prohibit the TikTok app on devices issued by Commonwealth departments and agencies.





"The direction will come into effect as soon as practicable. Exemptions will only be granted on a case-by-case basis and with appropriate security mitigations in place," Mr Dreyfus said.





This is a developing story and this article will be updated.

