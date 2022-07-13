Australia

Australia extends visa deadline for Ukrainians after expiry date 'not communicated'

Ukrainian nationals now have until the end of July to apply for humanitarian visas to enter Australia.

A little girl from Lviv named Katia is seen sleeping in her grandmother Luba's arms at the railway station in Przemysl, southeastern Poland, on 3 April 2022.

The deadline for humanitarian visas for people fleeing Ukraine has been extended to 31 July. Credit: WOJTEK RADWANSKI/AFP via Getty Images

Ukrainians who fled the country after Russia's invasion have an extra two weeks to apply for humanitarian visas in Australia.

The deadline for the temporary humanitarian concern visas was set to expire on 30 June but was extended to 14 July.

However, Immigration Minister Andrew Giles says the deadline has been extended even further to 31 July.

"It also became apparent that the initial 30 June expiry date, as set by the previous government, had not been communicated to the Ukrainian Australian community," he said in a statement.

"I am extending the deadline until July 31 for all Ukrainian nationals, and their immediate family members, to allow those who were not aware of a deadline time to make arrangements to accept their offer."
There had been concern among the Ukrainian community in Australia that those who hadn't received humanitarian visas would have to stay in the country on tourist visas.

This would mean they wouldn't have access to services such as Medicare or have the right to work.

The visas were offered in March by the former Coalition government following the invasion of Ukraine by Russia.

More than 8,000 people have been granted visas since then.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese
recently visited Ukraine
during a trip to Europe for the NATO summit.
2 min read
Published 14 July 2022 at 9:20am
Source: AAP

