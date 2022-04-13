Australia formally asks Solomon Islands to not sign security pact with China

Australia has formally called on Solomon Islands not to sign a security pact with Beijing during a ministerial trip to the Pacific nation.





Minister for International Development and the Pacific Zed Seselja

.

"We have asked Solomon Islands respectfully to consider not signing the agreement and to consult the Pacific family in the spirit of regional openness and transparency," he said in a statement.

Last month,

was leaked, which could see Beijing establish a naval presence and station defence personnel in the Pacific nation.

But Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare

the likelihood of a base, calling it “misinformation”.

Mr Seselja says the government welcomes the assurances.

“We welcome recent statements from Prime Minister Sogavare that Australia remains Solomon Islands security partner of choice and his commitment that Solomon Islands will never be used for military bases or other military institutions of foreign powers.”

‘No concerns raised’

It is highly unusual for a government minister to be travelling officially during the caretaker period, and reflects the growing concern felt in Canberra.

But in a press conference on Wednesday, Defence Minister Peter Dutton refused to answer questions from SBS News on what Mr Seselja could do, given parliament is in caretaker mode.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has also been denying suggestions the government has become complacent, over reports the United States has accused Australia of dropping the ball over its relations with the nation.

“No concerns have been raised with us, as you have outlined them, and we have a very close relationship with the United States, and that has not been at their view and I reject that absolutely,” he said.

The government has also stressed it is not trying to be “heavy-handed” with the nation, despite its calls to not sign the pact.

“The suggestion some seem to be making that Solomon Islands is somehow under the control of Australia, I think, is offensive to the Solomon Islands.” Mr Morrison said.

Several government representatives from neighbouring nations have been sent to engage in diplomatic talks.

The United States National Security Council coordinator for the Indo-Pacific, Kurt Campbell, is expected to visit soon.

In February, the US announced

after 29 years.

‘Geography doesn’t change’

It is not the first time an external military base has been established in Solomon Islands.

During World War Two, the Japanese Navy established bases on several islands, later captured by allied forces.

US Commandant of Marine Corps General David Berger says it shows the strategic importance of the nation.

“Where Solomon Islands are matters, it did then, it does now, geography doesn’t change, it’s still strategic,” he said to a conference at the Australian Strategic Policy Institute.

General Berger is visiting Australia and met with Defence Chiefs including General Angus Campbell on Wednesday.

He believes the pact is indicative of where China is trying to increase its influence and says West must draw attention to these moves.

“We should illuminate them; we should draw out into the open what this means long term” he said.

“Our role in other words is to draw things out into the open for a public view of it.”