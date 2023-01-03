Australia

Australia has seen the biggest annual fall in home prices since the GFC. What's driving it?

New data on Australia's home prices shows interest rate rises are having an impact, but property values are still well above pre-pandemic levels.

Residential properties in Melbourne.

The annual decline in Australia's housing prices is the largest since the global financial crisis. Source: AAP / James Ross

KEY POINTS
  • The annual decline in housing prices is the largest since the global financial crisis.
  • Home prices plummetted 5.3 per cent on average over the year.
  • Rents surged over the same period, rising an average of 10.2 per cent nationally.
Australia's housing prices have experienced the largest decline in a calendar year since the global financial crisis (GFC) in 2008, when home values fell 6.4 per cent nationally.

Home prices have declined for nine consecutive months, coinciding with the
successive interest rate hikes
.
READ MORE

'Huge stride forward': Affordable housing plan the biggest change for sector in a decade, advocates say

Home prices plummeted 1.1 per cent in December, CoreLogic data showed, amounting to a 5.3 per cent total decline in 12 months.

Meanwhile, rental prices over the past year increased on average 10.2 per cent nationally.

What's driving the drop and will it continue?

Eliza Owen, property analyst at CoreLogic, said the Reserve Bank of Australia's consecutive interest rate rises, to the current official cash rate of 3.1 per cent, is largely driving the trends.

"House prices are likely to respond to the trajectory of interest rates. So as long as they continue to rise in the new year, we'd expect to see a bit of a continued falling property prices," she told SBS News.

"The good news for homeowners is that that cash rate is expected to peak early to midway through this year. So if that eventuate, we could see a bit of a bottoming out of this downswing."
LISTEN TO
SBS On the Money: What's in store for property in 2023? image

SBS On the Money: What's in store for property in 2023?

SBS News

08/12/202211:50
PropTrack economist and report author Anne Flaherty said prices would likely keep falling into 2023.

"While interest rates are likely to be approaching their peak, the Reserve Bank has signalled the potential for more increases in 2023," Ms Flaherty said.

"Higher interest rates would further erode borrowing capacities and drive prices lower."

Eight rate rises in a row has already reduced borrowing capacity by around 25 per cent.

While rising interest rates are driving a correction in the housing market, home prices overall are still well above pre-COVID levels.

Dwelling values are up 11.7 per cent across the combined capitals and 32.2 per cent across regional markets compared to March 2020, CoreLogic found.

How are different parts of Australia affected?

In Melbourne, dwelling values are now only 1.5 per cent above March 2020 levels according to CoreLogic, unwinding most of the pandemic gains for property owners.

"The relatively small difference between March 2020 and December 2022 levels can be attributed to a number of factors, including a larger drop in values during the early phase of COVID, a milder upswing through the growth cycle and the -8.3 per cent drop since values peaked in February," CoreLogic research director Tim Lawless said.

Melbourne also helped pull down the indicator for the month of December, with home prices falling 1.2 per cent over the month.
A table summarising the annual change in Australia's housing prices.
Australia's property downturn has picked up pace again, but Melbourne is the only capital city getting close to erasing the entirety of its pandemic upswing. Source: SBS News
Adelaide, by contrast, has only fallen 1.5 per cent from its peak, and dwelling values remain 42.8 per cent above pre-COVID levels.

In Sydney, home values are falling the fastest - compared to the rest of the country - dropping 12 per cent from their peak in January.

What is the impact on rental prices?

CoreLogic found rents rose across all regions and housing types in Australia in the last 12 months. The increase ranged from a 4 per cent annual rise in house rents in the ACT to a 15.5 per cent increase in Sydney unit rents.

The rise in rental prices is being driven by demographic trends, not interest rates, Ms Owen explained.
READ MORE

Rents are on the rise. What are your rights if your landlord wants to increase yours?

"There's fewer renters per household through the pandemic. And we've also started to see a strong return in overseas migration. And because a lot of overseas migrants initially rent that's putting a lot of pressure particularly on Sydney and Melbourne unit rental markets," she said.

The Australian Council of Social Service said an increase of 18 per cent in rental prices in the last year had made it tougher for those on social security payments to make ends meet amid soaring energy and food bills.

The group's CEO, Cassandra Goldie, is urging the federal government to deliver a significant real increase to Youth Allowance and JobSeeker payments to lift people from living below the poverty line.

"Income support payments were woefully inadequate before the prices of food, rent, medicines, energy and other essentials sky-rocketed and they will still be totally insufficient after indexation," she said, adding that the routine 1 January indexation of the welfare payments does not meet the level of need.
Share
4 min read
Published 3 January 2023 at 6:35pm
Source: AAP, SBS

Recommended for you

Former deputy prime minister hospitalised after downing entire bowl of sakau 'out of respect'

Politics

Why this World Cup team is waving a flag that isn’t its own

World

So your landlord wants to put your rent up? Here's why and what you can do

Australia

Why this mum doesn't buy her children Christmas presents

Australia

Craig got kicked off a Qatar Airways flight for a reason he'd never heard before

Australia

When is the World Cup final and how can I watch it in Australia?

Australia

A teacher made toys for her class based on their drawings

Australia

These two women travelled to every country in the world but kept one thing secret

Life