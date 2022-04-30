Australia ignoring warning signs of climate change, former Pacific leaders say

A group of former Pacific leaders have called on Australia, China and the United States to address threats to the region caused by greenhouse emissions.





The statement was released by the Pacific Elders’ Voice group, and said climate change, not military tension, is the primary security threat facing Pacific island nations.

“The growing military tension in the Pacific region created by both China and the United States and its allies, including Australia, does little to address the real threat to the region caused by climate change,” the statement said.

“These nations have done very little to address their own greenhouse gas emissions, despite statements of intent by the nations."

The leaders said adequate funding for loss and damage caused by climate change should be addressed by Australia, China and the US in their engagement with the Pacific.

They also expressed concerns over major powers developing strategies and policies for the region with little consultation with Pacific Island countries.

“The security and future of the Pacific must be determined primarily by Pacific Island countries and not by external powers competing over strategic interests within our region,” the statement said.

Former prime minister of Tuvalu, Enele Sopoaga, told SBS News climate change continues to be the most serious existential threat to the security of the Pacific.

“While we appreciate and recognise potential threats in terms of military concerns, we do want to underscore that we cannot ignore or refocus our attention away from the seriousness of climate change and the effects on the lives of the people of the Pacific,” he said.

Mr Sopoaga called on the Australian government to place climate change at the forefront of policies relating to the security of the pacific region and to engage in discussions with leaders of the regions.

“It is unfortunate the Morrison government has continued to ignore the calls by the Pacific island countries for immediate urgent reductions of greenhouse gas emissions, particularly coal mining,” he said.

"We have been calling on the seriousness of climate change and the effects of climate change on us and Australia as well, and nothing concrete has happened to show that the Morrison government is serious about this. That is unfortunate."

The statement from the Pacific Elders' Voice group came after Australian defence and security leaders called on Australia’s political leaders to put climate and security concerns at the centre of Pacific policy in order to regain trust in the region.

Former Australian Defence Force chief Chris Barrie said Australia’s political leaders must now immediately shift their focus onto the security threats posed by climate change in the Pacific.

Former Chief of the Australian Defence Force Admiral Chris Barrie (Retd) says Australia must put climate and security concerns at the centre of Pacific policy Source: Supplied / Australian Security Leader Climate Group / Rohan Thomson

“For days our national debate has been consumed by concerns over China’s growing influence in the Pacific, but now we’ve heard directly from former Pacific presidents that climate change is their primary security concern,” Admiral Barrie said.

“In response, our political leaders must immediately shift their focus away from blustering scare campaigns and onto dealing with the greatest security threat we all face, which is climate change, if we are to restore our relationship with our closest neighbours.”