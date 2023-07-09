Australia is battling a teacher shortage. This future graduate says a 'huge flaw' isn't helping

Key Points A range of measures have been recommended in a review of teacher education in Australia.

The review was also responding to falling graduation rates.

The federal government projects there will be a shortage of 4,000 high school teachers by 2025.

A single parent working full-time, Anthea Pownall is close to becoming a fully qualified primary school teacher.





She said she is nervous but excited about getting closer to managing her own classroom of students.





"[At university] you learn about the theory behind literacy, numeracy, and stuff like that. But you don't really learn about classroom management, so it is a bit daunting," Pownall told SBS News.



READ MORE The Australian teacher who has been named one of the best in the world

Currently an education support officer at a special needs school in Melbourne, she works with students one-on-one to help them reach their educational goals.





She is counting on that experience to help her as a new teacher.





"Handling the class of students is a little bit different for me because I have that life experience, but it is still a daunting thought coming in and knowing that you have anywhere between 20 or 30 students under your purview that you have got to manage," she said.





Her full-time job has allowed her to save enough money to undertake her final mandatory six-week teaching placement to graduate, but it has also offered a unique vantage point to see the pressure placed on teachers.





"The few hours a week that you get to do your planning for the following week, isn't necessarily enough. It is confronting knowing regardless of what you do, you're still coming home to do more," she said.



The federal government predicts there will be a shortfall of 4,000 high school teachers by 2025. Source: AAP / Ben Birchall/PA She said unpaid placement arrangements made it challenging for those wanting to complete a teaching degree.





"It's a huge flaw. It should be a paid placement. There should be some funding somewhere within the government to fund placements so that we get the teachers," she said.



Universities given two years to reform teaching degrees

Some of those concerns have been picked up in a year-long review of teaching degrees at universities.





Sydney University vice-chancellor Mark Scott led the review, released on Thursday, that considered 115 submissions.





Paid and employment-based pathways are contemplated as part of incentives to boost student recruitment in postgraduate teacher education.





New regulatory oversight and rules have also been outlined. Universities will have two years to embed four "core content" areas in the teaching degrees or risk losing their accreditation.



Scott said the 14 recommendations in the final report aims to boost the number of teacher graduates and also help them be "better prepared for the classroom".





"The panel's recommendations will support beginning teachers to successfully transition into the profession and will make them more likely to stay in teaching," he said.





"The recommendations will make a crucial contribution to addressing workforce shortages."





Federal Education Minister Jason Clare said all the recommendations have been in principle agreed to by his state and territory counterparts.





"Teaching is a tough and complex job and this is all about making sure they are better prepared from day one," he said.



Education Minister Jason Clare says not enough people are enrolling in teaching courses. Source: AAP / Lukas Coch The federal government predicts there will be a shortfall of 4,000 high school teachers by 2025.





Clare said he was troubled by statistics showing 50 per cent of students fail to finish a teaching degree, while 20 per cent of those who do graduate exit the profession within three years.





" Not enough people are enrolling in teaching courses. There's been a drop of 12 per cent in the last 10 years of people wanting to be teachers," he said.





"About 38 per cent of teachers say they feel valued by the community. That is common across the OECD, whereas you go to Singapore and 70 per cent of teachers say they feel valued by the community."



Body created to monitor compliance

The four "core content" areas include: brain and learning strategies to understand effective instructional tactics, effective literacy and numeracy teaching strategies, classroom management, and culturally and contextually responsive approaches to student needs.





The core content areas include working with students with a disability and those from different cultural backgrounds, such as First Nations peoples or migrants who speak English as an additional language.





A Quality Assurance Board is being established to monitor implementation.



READ MORE A teacher made toys for her class based on their drawings

Australian Education Union federal president Correna Haythorpe said the union supported efforts to address the teacher shortage around the country, but said the report failed to identify key issues.





She urged the government to address a $6 million a year funding shortfall for public schools.





"This funding will change lives. It will enable schools to provide more one-on-one support for students, provide small group tutoring to those at risk of falling behind, give teachers more support in the classroom and more time to prepare high-quality lessons," she said.





"Unsustainable workloads are leading to a growing exodus of teachers from schools and making it harder for teachers to meet the growing and diverse needs of their students."



