Australia is in a domestic violence 'crisis'. Experts say we need a whole-of-society change

Key Points Six women have been killed in Australia, allegedly by people they knew, in the last two weeks.

Advocates, support services and politicians say Australia is in the midst of a domestic violence crisis.

What is Australia doing to prevent domestic and family violence, and is it enough?

This article contains references to domestic violence.





In a two-week period, six women were killed in Australia, allegedly by intimate partners or people they knew.





They varied in age and lived in different towns and cities around the country, but they all appear to have been domestic violence incidents.





Advocates, members of parliament, and support services have described the situation as a national crisis and are pleading for urgent action, better resources and earlier intervention.





This is what we know about domestic and gender-based violence in Australia.



What are the recent cases?

On 20 October, the body of 38-year-old Krystal Marshall was found following a house fire at Aldinga Beach in South Australia. A 48-year-old man was later arrested and charged with murder and arson.





On 23 October, police were called to an address in Bruce in the ACT, following reports of a woman with stab wounds. Thi Thuy Huong Nguyen was pronounced dead at the scene. Her husband was found injured and taken to hospital, and later charged with murder.



On 25 October, the body of 21-year-old high school water polo coach Lilie James was found with horrific head injuries in the gymnasium toilets at a Sydney private school. A coach at the same school was wanted for questioning and had reportedly been in a relationship with her during the weeks leading up to her death.





On 29 October, Analyn 'Logee' Oasis was found unresponsive at a property in Bendigo and died in hospital. A man, who was known to her, was later charged with murder.



On 30 October, police found the body of a woman believed to be aged in her 60s after being called to an address in Muswellbrook over welfare concerns. It came after another woman was taken into custody after reports of behaving in an erratic manner.





The same day, the body of 34-year-old lawyer Alice McShera was found at Perth's Crown Towers resort. A man, believed to be in a relationship with McShera, was charged with murder.



What are the rates of domestic violence in Australia?

Exact figures on the number of women killed by violence each year are hard to pinpoint due to the nature of ongoing investigations and legal proceedings.





But research shows family, domestic and sexual violence remains persistent.



Violence, emotional abuse and economic abuse remain prevalent in Australia. The Australian Bureau of Statistics found one in six women, since the age of 15, had experienced physical or sexual violence by a current or previous cohabiting partner.





One in four had experienced emotional abuse, while one in six had experienced economic abuse.





First Nations women, as well as women from migrant and refugee communities , experience higher levels of domestic violence.





Rasha Abbas, chief executive of the multicultural centre against family violence inTouch, said migrant and refugee women face barriers when identifying domestic violence and accessing support, including lack of understanding or fear of law enforcement and the Australian system, language barriers, and social isolation.





"Often their temporary visa status is used as a tool of control by their partners, and a majority of them are not eligible for Medicare, social security, housing services or working rights," she said.



"It's crucial to recognise these multifaceted challenges migrant and refugee women can confront when dealing with family violence."





Abbas said these complexities demand "immediate attention" and collective change.





"We need to support people as humans, not their visa status," she said.





This week, new research was released by the Australian Institute of Family Studies, which found almost three in ten 18-19-year-olds have experienced intimate partner violence in the past year.





In the 12 months before being surveyed, 25 per cent experienced emotional abuse, 12 per cent experienced physical violence, and 8 per cent experienced sexual abuse in their intimate relationships.





A total of 29 per cent experienced at least one form of intimate partner violence.



Females are more likely to be victims of intimate partner violence than males. Source: SBS News Annabelle Daniel, chief executive of Women's Community Shelters and chair of Domestic Violence NSW, said rates of domestic violence are likely higher as cases often go unreported.





"I would say that the numbers of domestic family and sexual violence reports that actually come to police are probably the tip of the iceberg," she said.





"We know from our network of shelters that a lot of women will choose never to report to the police about the incidents that they've been through - and that can be for a variety of reasons - so in terms of what we see, I think that there definitely is underreporting."



What is being done to address violence against women in Australia?

In October last year, the Australian, state and territory governments released the National Plan to End Violence against Women and Children 2022–2032.





The national policy framework sets out commitments across prevention, early intervention, response, recovery and healing over the next 10 years.





In August, Social Services Minister Amanda Rishworth launched the First Action Plan under the framework, which included a reduction target of 25 per cent for female victims of intimate partner homicide.



READ MORE For the first time, Australia has set targets to end violence against women and children

The government has committed $2.3 billion across the October and May budgets towards implementing the National Plan and other women's safety initiatives.





But is this investment actually working?





Daniel said while the plans are a positive step, domestic and family violence should not be left to governments to solve.





She described the situation as a "national crisis" and "whole of society problem".





"There have to be actions that target absolutely every aspect of society," she said.



"What we need is a system of responses and that includes things like prevention and education. It includes meaningful responses and support to victims and survivors of violence."





Daniel said the system of responses should also include accountability for perpetrators, safe and affordable housing options to support victims leaving violent relationships, and legislative reform reflecting the nature of domestic violence and coercive control.





Patty Kinnersly, chief executive of Our Watch, a national leader in the primary prevention of violence against women and their children, said gender inequality is a key driver of violence against women.





She said while surveys have shown some improvements in attitudes, ending violence against women requires a whole-of-society change.





"This violence is happening every day, in every community, across Australia," she said.





"For women to be safe they must be equal, and this is how we can stop violence against women before it starts."





Kinnersly said respectful relationship education should be taught in schools, parents should have discussions with children at home, and young boys and men should engage with "healthier and more positive ways of being a man".





She believes primary prevention can drive generational change.





"Shifting the attitudes and behaviours that drive violence against women will take time, but if we keep investing in prevention and working towards change, we can have an Australia free of violence against women."





- Additional reporting by AAP





If you or someone you know is impacted by family and domestic violence or sexual assault call 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or visit 1800RESPECT.org.au





In an emergency, call 000.



