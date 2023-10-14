Australia

Australia planning 'multiple' repatriation flights from Israel after others were cancelled

The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade had announced on Saturday that repatriation flights scheduled to leave Israel in the coming days would not depart as planned.

PENNY WONG

Multiple government assisted flights are due to take off from Israel with hundreds of Australians struggling to leave the country in the midst of conflict. Source: AAP / DAN HIMBRECHTS/AAPIMAGE

Key Points
  • Foreign Minister Penny Wong has said "multiple" Australian repatriation flights could depart Tel Aviv on Sunday.
  • It comes after the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade previously announced it was cancelling planned flights.
  • The first repatriation flight had 238 Australians and their families on board, and landed in London on Saturday.
Foreign Minister Penny Wong says "multiple" Australian repatriation flights might be able to depart Tel Aviv on Sunday.

The announcement came after the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade announced on Saturday that flights scheduled for later in the day would not depart as planned due to a "highly challenging and rapidly changing" situation. Another scheduled to leave Israel on Sunday was also postponed.

"Subject to factors including the security environment, the Australian government is planning multiple flights to depart from Tel Aviv today, for Australians wanting to leave," Wong wrote on social media on Sunday.

"We are coordinating options with partners who are helping their citizens with departures."

"We are also arranging flights to assist travellers with their onward journey from Dubai to Australia. A further update will be provided directly to registered Australians in coming hours."
The government was continuing to work on options for Australians wanting to leave Palestinian territories, she added.

Defence Minister Richard Marles earlier confirmed the federal government was "working intently" on additional repatriation flights, and Australia had military aircraft on standby in the region.

"There is some greater flexibility that military flights offer in this circumstance. But there are other circumstances beyond our control that potentially make it all difficult," Marles told the ABC's Insiders program on Sunday.
Marles stressed that Israel had a right to defend itself and, asked whether Israel was acting within the rules of war, initially said he was "not about to cast judgement" on its actions.

"I think Israel is acting within the rules of war. I'm not casting a negative judgement on what they're doing," he then clarified.

"I'm not sitting in their control room either. I don't have all the information available to me that they will have to them, obviously.

"But it is very important that as Israel walks forward, while having the right to defend itself - and that means acting against Hamas - they do act within the rules of war."

The
first repatriation flight of Australians from Israel
landed in London at about 7am Sydney time on Saturday with 238 Australians and their families on board.
Trapped: Why it's so difficult for Australians to flee Gaza

What's the latest news in Gaza?

Israel was preparing on Saturday to launch a ground assault in the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip
, after telling Palestinians living in the densely populated territory to flee south towards a closed border with Egypt.

Israel has vowed to annihilate Hamas in retaliation for a rampage in which its fighters stormed through Israeli towns a week ago, shooting civilians and seizing scores of hostages in the worst attack on civilians in Israel's history.

Some 1,300 people were killed in the brutal onslaught that shocked Israel.
A young girl hugs an older woman from behind. The older woman is wearing a grey sweater.
Over 200 Australians and their families were on board the first Australian government-assisted departure flight, which landed in London on Saturday morning. Credit: Douglas Ferguson / DFAT
In response, Israeli jets and artillery have subjected Gaza to the most intense bombardment it has ever seen, putting the enclave, home to 2.3 million Palestinians, under total siege.

Gaza authorities say more than 2,200 people have been killed, a quarter of them children, and nearly 10,000 wounded. Rescue workers searched desperately for survivors of nighttime air raids.

The significant escalation is the latest boiling point in a long-standing conflict between Israel and Hamas.

Hamas is a Palestinian military and political group, gaining power in the Gaza Strip since winning legislative elections there in 2006.
She once said Palestinians are 'airbrushed'. Now she says calls for restraint are 'disgraceful'

Hamas' stated aim is to establish a Palestinian state, while refusing to recognise Israel's right to exist.

Hamas, in its entirety, is designated as a terrorist organisation by countries including Australia, Canada, the UK and the US.

Some countries list only its military wing as a terrorist group.
Published 14 October 2023 8:34pm
Updated an hour ago 2:08pm
By Finn McHugh, Amy Hall
Source: SBS News
