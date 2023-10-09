Australia

Australia Post scraps paper 'attempted delivery' cards for some customers

Some Australia Post customers will no longer be coming home to paper attempted delivery cards. Here's how they'll be notified instead.

A composite image of a postal delivery worker and a missed-delivery notice.

From 5 October, MyPost customers will no longer see the paper cards informing them that they've missed a package delivery. Source: AAP / SBS

Key Points
  • Some Australia Post customers will no longer receive paper cards informing them of missed deliveries.
  • Instead, they will be notified via email or SMS, or through the AusPost app.
  • The change comes after a pilot of the new system in Western Australia.
Australia Post has scrapped attempted delivery cards for some customers in favour of digital notifications.

The change came into force on 5 October and will affect MyPost customers. They will instead be notified of attempted deliveries via email or SMS, or through the AusPost app as a QR code, depending on customer preference, Australia Post has said.

Australia Post said there are 12 million active MyPost accounts and that the nationwide rollout comes after a pilot in Western Australia that started in July.
READ MORE

'Unstoppable decline': The reasons why Australia Post has to change

Like the paper notices, digital notifications will advise customers that Australia Post tried to deliver the package, offer a reason why it couldn't, and tell customers when the parcel will be ready for collection at a post office or a nearby collection point.

Customers will need to head to this location and show their notification or code and ID to collect their parcel, which will be held for 10 days.

In an email to customers, Australia Post said people who aren't registered with MyPost would still receive paper notifications.
It added that going digital would make it easier for Australia Post customers to manage missed parcel deliveries; to resolve the issue of cards getting missed, lost or damaged; to help reduce its use of paper; and "to speed up deliveries for a better customer experience".
READ MORE

Australia Post apologises for 'disturbing' post office sign about 'Indian photos'

Australia Post has previously said that it is aware of
fake attempted delivery notifications sent by scammers
in a bid to steal customers' personal and financial information.

"If you're unsure whether a notification is genuinely from Australia Post, remember that we'll never ask for any personal or financial details, ask for payment of any kind for any reason [or] ask you to click on a link to redeem your parcel," the email to customers said.

"The most secure way to get notifications is through the AusPost app," it added.
2 min read
Published 9 October 2023 3:34pm
Source: SBS News

