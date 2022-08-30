Australia

Australia provides $2 million in aid as Pakistan reels from devastating floods

Immediate humanitarian aid will be provided to Pakistan's government to help feed those disproportionately affected by the natural disaster.

Penny Wong on the left, people escape flooding on the right.

Foreign Minister Penny Wong has announced humanitarian aid for Pakistan as it experiences unprecedented flooding. Source: AAP

The federal government has announced it will provide $2 million in humanitarian aid to help those affected by the floods that have devastated Pakistan.

More than 33 million people have been impacted by the floods, which have submerged one-third of the country. More than 1,000 people have died.

Roads, bridges, villages and livestock have been washed away as the country with a population of 220 million reels from the destruction caused by the disaster.
Advertisement
People walk through flooded water
Pakistani residents waded through the flooded waters of their towns as heavy monsoon rain destroyed thousands of homes. Source: Getty / Pacific Press / Sipa USA
It's estimated around 200,000 people are now displaced, with almost one million homes damaged, according to Pakistan's planning minister.

Pakistan's climate change minister has described the flooding, caused by an intense monsoon season, as a "climate-induced humanitarian disaster of epic proportions".

On Tuesday, Foreign Minister Penny Wong said Australia will provide $2 million in support through the World Food Program to assist with "immediate humanitarian needs, particularly those disproportionately affected by the floods, including women, children and the vulnerable."
READ MORE

Pakistan's flood disaster has devastated the community in Australia. This is how they're helping

"I extend Australia’s deepest sympathies and condolences to the families and communities that have lost loved ones, and those whose lives and livelihoods have been affected," Senator Wong said in a statement.

Preliminary estimates have indicated it will cost the Pakistan government $14 billion to recover from the disaster.

In response to an appeal for international aid, the United Nations planned a $232 million flash appeal for donations, according to Pakistan's foreign ministry.
Flood affected people stand in a long line with utensils to get food.
Hundreds of thousands of people are displaced due to the floods and are relying on food relief to survive. Source: AP / Asim Tanveer
Turkey and the United Arab Emirates have so far led the international response, with aid including tents, food and other necessities from those countries arriving in the Pakistan capital Islamabad on Sunday.

No formal requests have been made to international financial institutions, such as the International Monetary Fund, until the government is able to fully determine the overall cost of the damages in the country.
Share
2 min read
Published 30 August 2022 at 1:08pm
By Rayane Tamer
Source: SBS News

Recommended for you

Hannah Diviney is 'frustrated' she has to keep calling musicians out for their ableist lyrics

Life

British PM Boris Johnson refuses to resign over lockdown parties as report looms

COVID-19

Australia needs more workers for these jobs. Is migration the answer to solving our skills shortage?

Immigration

Grindr no longer exists on China's app store. In the LGBTIQ+ community, data privacy is a growing concern

World

It's not the first time two Saudi sisters have fled their country and been met with tragedy

Australia

'Harassing, targeting and intimidating': Is Australia a safe place for critics of the Chinese government?

Australia

Governor-general had 'no reason' to believe Scott Morrison's ministerial appointments wouldn't be made public

Australia

Author Salman Rushdie in surgery after being repeatedly stabbed onstage in New York

World